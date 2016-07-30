Fogg to the Finals

Former Wildcat Kyle Fogg led the Overseas Elite team with 42 points in a 103-92 win against the City of Gods in Saturday's The Tournament semifinal game. Overseas Elite will now play in The Tournament final on Tuesday night.

The Tournament is made up from a 64 team field with an open enrollment of former pros and college stars.

Fogg would get his first two points in the 17th minute of the game but then go silent.

It wasn’t till the final four minutes of the first half when Kyle Fogg would go on an 18-point run which would tie the game at 48 going into the half.

Fogg would continue to dominate in the second half helping give the team their biggest lead of the night by 19 points. City of God fought back bringing the game within six points with under a minute and a half to go left in the game.

A three-pointer by Kyle Fogg with less than 30 seconds left would seal the deal for Overseas Elite.

Fogg would end the night shooting 12-16 on FG and 7-8 on 3-Pt.

The Tournament brings together teams from all over with many players from overseas. They compete in a single round elimination tournament battling for the new winner takes all grand prize of $2 million split between the team.

Although for Shooting Guard Kyle Fogg and the Overseas Elite, this wouldn’t be there first time making it to the Championship round for the grand prize.

The Overseas Elite won the million-dollar grand prize last year after eliminating all the teams.

Last year Kyle Fogg bought his mother a house after receiving his portion of the winnings. If he was to win this year he says his portion will go towards furnishing his mother’s house, buying her a new car and putting money towards kids who can’t afford an education.

By Brandon Mejia

Tucson News Now Sports Intern