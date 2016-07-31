Major milestone for Walker

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) - Jimmy Walker shot a bogey-free, 3-under-par 67 Sunday to win the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club, becoming the fourth first-time major champion this year.



Walker, who was in the lead after every round, finished at 14-under 266, one shot ahead of defending champion Jason Day who closed with a 67 that included an eagle 3 on No 18.



Daniel Summerhays was third at 10 under after a 66 while there was a three-way tie for fourth at 9 under.



There were 10 golfers, including Walker and Day, who played 36 holes Sunday after the third round was suspended Saturday after heavy rains saturated the course.



Walker joins Danny Willett (Masters), Dustin Johnson (U.S. Open) and Henrik Stenson (British Open) as first-time major champions. The last time that happened was 2011.



Walker gave no indication of playing major championship golf this year, finishing tied for 29th at the Masters and missing the cut at both Opens.



Day was trying to join Tiger Woods as the only golfers to successfully defend the PGA title since it went to stroke play in 1958.

