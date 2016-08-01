Jonesin' for a pass rush

There's a handful of Pro Bowl and veteran defensive names that the Cardinals have relied on the past few years, but the new guy has the defensive foundation talking. Chandler Jones kicked off his first Cardinals camp this week as the newest member of the Big Red D.

Last March the Cardinals made the move and dipped into the patriots Super Bowl pedigree on the defensive side. The 6'5 265 lb defensive end slash linebacker will play a little more linebacker in the Cardinals scheme, but the pass rush element will remain the sole focus of his game.

Many of his new teammates have hinted at Jones breaking the NFL sack record and or surpassing his career highs now that he has even more help around him. Jones wouldn't take the bait and said he might not look at the stats til midseason.

Cardinals guard Evan Mathis faced Jones twice last season during the Broncos’ run to the Super Bowl. The veteran lineman knows Arizona picked up a special player when it traded for Jones.

“He’s got very long arms and it’s very hard for an offensive lineman to get their hands on him when he’s extending,” Mathis said. “He’s able to shed blocks really well and he’s very, very strong. He brings a lot to this defense.”

Jones made his first Pro Bowl last year and also brings in a ring from the Patriots last Super Bowl victory.

