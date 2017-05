Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat Kyle Fogg was named the The Tournament MVP after guiding Overseas Elite to back to back titles in the winner take all bracket.

Last year he took home nearly $90,000 and helped his mother buy a house in Chino Hills, CA. This year he says he'll help furnish that house and buy her a car. Out of the $2 million dollar prize awarded to this year's champion, Fogg will take home $174,000 as part of his cut.

Overseas Elite overcame a double digit deficit to beat Team Colorado in The Tournament final Tuesday night at Fordham University.

Fogg recently signed a 2 year deal with Unicaja Malaga, an overseas pro team based in Spain.

