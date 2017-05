GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals and All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu have agreed to a five-year contract extension, a rich reward for a player once considered a high-risk draftee.



A person with knowledge of the agreement says the contract totals $62.5 million, with $40 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the terms were not officially revealed.



The agreement, announced by the team on Tuesday night, comes despite major injuries to both of Mathieu's knees in his first three NFL seasons. He has yet to play a full NFL season.



Mathieu, known as the "Honey Badger" to his multitude of fans, sent a tweet earlier Tuesday that said simply, "blessed."

