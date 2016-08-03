The "Ka'Dream" is in sight

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat Ka'Deem Carey tore up Tucson football fields from the age of 10 to 19 years old, from CDO to Arizona Stadium, almost every time he took the field he was the most talented guy... on the field. These days, fields across the NFL are the new benchmark.

After taking a backseat to Matt Forte and Jeremy Langford the past two seasons, the ex-Cat is now splitting time with the first team offense as Bears camp unfolds. Head coach John Fox won't name a starter anytime soon and says he prefers a committee of backs he can rotate. He also added that he would go with the hot hand if one guy gets in a groove. As you might imagine, Ka'Deem is trying to get his groove on.

What's been the difference this year? A combination of things. The Bears parted ways with Forte after realizing the potential and economic advantage of a Langford and Carey backfield. John Fox caught a few people off guard at the NFL Combine in February when he specifically pointed out Carey for his toughness in one of the memorable quotes for the week in Indianapolis.

"We're here and sometimes a lot gets put into height, weight, speed, 40, and a lot of times it's hard to measure what's behind that left nipple and between your ears. I think he's a guy that after contact is pretty special," said Fox to reporters on February 26th. "I enjoy watching him run."