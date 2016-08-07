Jim Furyk set a PGA Tour record with a 58 in the final round of the Travelers Championship on Sunday, sinking a short putt on the last hole and then thrusting his arms into the air in celebration.



The 46-year-old American was rolling early, making his first birdie on the second hole at the TPC River Highlands course. He followed with an eagle from 135 yards on the par-4 third hole. He finished his first nine holes in a course-record 27 shots.



"There's a lot of rounds by a lot of great players ahead of me that have never reached 58, so to hold that record alone right now, on the PGA Tour at least ... is phenomenal," Furyk said. "To have a little, small place in history is something you dream of."



Furyk shot 31 on the back nine, setting the record with a 2-foot par on the final hole. His 27-foot birdie attempt for 57 went just right and past the cup. His final birdie came on the par-3 16th, when he sank a putt from just under 24 feet from the right of the hole.



Furyk, with 17 PGA Tour victories, was already one of six golfers to shoot a 59. He did it during the second round of the BMW Championship in 2013.



The others were Al Geiberger at the 1977 Memphis Classic; Chip Beck at the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational; David Duval at the 1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic; Paul Goydos at the 2010 John Deere Classic and Stuart Appleby at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic.



He said there was sense of "here we go again," because he also shot 8-under par on the front nine there.



"I'm hitting it well, I'm putting it well, it's trying to find a way to stay out of your own way really," he said. "And don't let any thoughts leak in."



His best finish in Cromwell was a fourth-place showing in 2000.



Furyk finished the tournament 11-under par and was still four shots back of Daniel Berger, who was to tee off later Sunday.



