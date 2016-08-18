Marissa Scott

Email Marissa.

I was born and raised in San Diego, where I fell in love with weather after my dad, who is a retired firefighter, came home from wildfires and taught me how to forecast microclimates.

Even though I learned how to forecast at a young age, I didn't know I wanted to be a meteorologist until college.

Through several internships and learning from some of the best in the business, I fell in love with forecasting.

I attended Arizona State University (Go Sun Devils!) where I studied journalism and meteorology. During my senior year, I was a weather forecaster for Cronkite News, ASU’s award-winning student newscast and won a BEA award for weather forecasting.

After college, I landed my first job in Cedar Rapids, IA, where I forecasted and reported for the local CBS and FOX affiliates. I spent a lot of time forecasting severe storms including tornadoes, flooding, wind chills and snow! During my time in the Hawkeye state, I was recognized by the Iowa Broadcast News Association for wall-to-wall coverage during severe weather.

After two years in the Midwest, I was ready to return to the Southwest and move to a warmer climate, so I am very excited to be back in the Grand Canyon State!

I’m continuing my education, and studying broadcast meteorology online through Mississippi State University.

When I’m not forecasting or studying, I love to cook, shop, hike and spend time with my dog, Rylee. I also love to travel and one day hope to travel to all seven continents.

If you have any weather pictures or know the best hiking trails in Tucson, send me an email at marissascott@tucsonnewsnow.com