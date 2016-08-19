Cutest squid ever? - Tucson News Now

Cutest squid ever?

Image: YouTube clip from EVNautilus Image: YouTube clip from EVNautilus

If you haven't seen the video of this Stubby Squid (Rossia pacifica) floating around the web, you are in for a treat.  According to nautiluslive.org, even though the creature looks like a cross between a squid and an octopus, it is actually more closely related to cuddlefish.  

The video was taken off the coast of California at a depth of almost 3,000 feet, but the species is found across the northern Pacific from southern California to Japan.  Check it out!

