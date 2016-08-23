Trading Cal for the Cats

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Every new season accompanies the arrival of new faces. Most who step foot in Arizona Stadium for this first time this year will be freshman, but there is a veteran newcomer... one who has seen Arizona Stadium behind enemy lines.

OLB Michael Barton played in the 2014 "Hill Mary" game in Berkeley Blue and California Gold, he was the enemy that day. At the time, Barton was roaming the Pac-12 as redshirt sophomore for Cal. After graduating this past spring, he opted to transfer to Arizona for more opportunity and to reunite with some old coaches and teammates. That includes offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and offensive lineman Freddie Tagaloa, both hold the same positions now at Arizona.

Barton will become the newest piece to the Arizona LB rotation. In his 4 years at California he played in 32 games and started 13. He was a roommate with Arizona starting left tackle Freddie Tagaloa, who transferred from Cal before the 2014 season. The two are now roommates again, but the scenery has changed. Barton's senior leadership and experience likely the biggest contributing factor that would eventually lure him to Tucson.

KOLD Sports Anchor Dave Cooney sat down with the new Cat during Arizona's Media Day to get a feel for Barton's new digs.