15 National Parks seen from space

100 years ago today (August 25, 1916), President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill into law to create the National Park Service.
In honor of the 100th birthday of the NPS, all 412 National Parks will have free admission this weekend, August 25-28.
Although the National Park Service began in 1916, the first National Park (Yellowstone) was actually established in 1871.
Now let's check out some of our nations best parks as seen from the International Space Station.
Grand Canyon National Park
Yosemite National Park
Glen Canyon National Park
Katmai National Park
Black Hills
Badlands National Park
Death Valley National Park
Everglades
Glacier Bay National Park
Olympic National Park
Mount St. Helens
White Sands National Monument
Grand Teton National Park
Fog over northern Rockies and Glacier National Park
Yellowstone National Park
Denali National Park
All photos were taken by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams.
