15 National Parks seen from space

100 years ago today (August 25, 1916), President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill into law to create the National Park Service.

In honor of the 100th birthday of the NPS, all 412 National Parks will have free admission this weekend, August 25-28.

Although the National Park Service began in 1916, the first National Park (Yellowstone) was actually established in 1871.

Now let's check out some of our nations best parks as seen from the International Space Station.

Grand Canyon National Park



Yosemite National Park



Glen Canyon National Park



Katmai National Park

Black Hills

Badlands National Park

Death Valley National Park

Everglades

Glacier Bay National Park

Olympic National Park

Mount St. Helens

White Sands National Monument

Grand Teton National Park

Fog over northern Rockies and Glacier National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Denali National Park

All photos were taken by NASA astronaut Jeff Williams.

