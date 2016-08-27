Johnson returns to Tucson

Nick Johnson and Tucson go together so well, so why not get together every summer? For Tucson basketball fans, that date is set for the foreseeable future.

The 2014 Pac-12 Player of the Year held court at Salpointe High School this week to tip off his second annual Nick Johnson Basketball Clinic. It just so happened that his former teammate and NBA Summer Leaguer Kaleb Tarczewski was also in town this week, so he decided to help out with the kids camp.

Johnson told KOLD that he held two different sessions for two different age groups. He called Tucson his "second home" and the ties to his college stomping grounds set the foundation for this camp.

Johnson spent the summer playing in the NBA Summer league and was invited to Orlando's training camp to begin the NBA preseason. Zeus also received a camp invite from Oklahoma City.

Listen to both of the former Wildcats on their NBA Summer League experience and what to expect from them at the next level by clicking on the video link at the top right.

