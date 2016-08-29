What emotions do dogs feel?

Any dog owner will tell you that they have an emotional connection with their pet, but is the feeling mutual? According to a Secret Life of Pets-themed infographic put out by Healthy Paws, pets definitely do have emotions. Check it out!
Some of the emotions highlighted:
Anger - Dogs have capacity for emotions similar to that of a 2-year-old child.
Grief/Sadness - More than half of dogs showed four or more changes in behavior after losing a pet companion.
Fear - Found in most dogs during thunderstorms.
Joy - MRI's have shown that the aroma of dog's owner triggers activation in the "reward center" of the dog's brain.
Love - Just like in humans, the hormone oxytocin is found in dogs. This hormone is involved with feelings of affection and love for others.
You can take a quiz to see what kind of pet parent you are, here.
