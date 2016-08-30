Revisiting Bruce's backyard

Rich Rodriguez and Bruce Arians have been friends for years and share a summer lake house destination in Georgia.

This year they'll also share Bruce's football playground... again. The University of Phoenix will play home to the UA regular season opener.

The regular season matchup between the Wildcats and the BYU Cougars will mark the second time in the Rich Rod era that he will take a team from Tucson to play on the turf typically reserved for Sunday's. Arizona lost the 2014 Fiesta Bowl to Boise St 38-30.

September 3rd will also mark the first meeting between BYU and Arizona since that 2008 Las Vegas Bowl. That day was much more significant for Arizona at the time since the Cats hadn't been to a bowl game for almost a decade. That's just a fun side story now though, all the coaches and players from that game are gone.

The next chapter of Arizona vs BYU and Arizona in Glendale will be a nationally televised game on FS1. Follow the KOLD sports team all week as we continue to set the table to kickoff the year on Saturday.

