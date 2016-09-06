UA arthritis lecture rescheduled due Hurricane Newton threat

Hurricane Newton has forced the University of Arizona to reschedule "Tame Your Pain, An Inside Look at Conventional and Alternative Therapies for Pain Management,’ a University of Arizona Arthritis Center Lecture.

It was to be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

Because of the storm, the lecture has been rescheduled to Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

It will be held at Banner- University Medical Center Tucson, DuVal Auditorium, 1501 N. Campbell Avenue.

For more information, you're asked to call 520-626-5040 or email: livinghealthy@arthritis.arizona.edu

