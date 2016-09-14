El Tour de Tucson adds 28-mile distance event in Marana

For the first time ever, the town of Marana will be the sponsor of a new 28-mile distance in this year’s El Tour de Tucson.



The announcement was made at El Tour’s annual press conference Wednesday afternoon at Casino Del Sol.

NEW THIS YEAR: @townofmarana to take on a 28-mile segment as part of @tourdetucson; first time being a part of ride pic.twitter.com/uFOdXwpbLh — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) September 14, 2016

The new 28-mile leg was created for anyone who wants to take on a shorter leg than the 106, 76, 54, or 37-milers. Organizers expect cyclists will find the distance and later start time ‘an attractive alternative.’



“Marana Heritage Park is the perfect location for this event,” said Marana’s director of parks and recreation Cynthia Nemeth-Briehn in a recent press release. “This park and its neighbor, Gladden Farms Community Park, showcase some of our most beautiful open spaces.”



To register for Marana’s 28-mile distance in El Tour, go to http://bit.ly/2aidEIO



To register for all El Tour distances, go to perimeterbicycling.com



Directions to the town of Marana 28-mile start: From I-10, exit Tangerine Road and head west for approx. 3.6 miles. Turn south at the northwest intersection of Heritage Park Drive/Gladden Farms Rd.



