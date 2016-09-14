El Tour de Tucson adds 28-mile distance event in Marana - Tucson News Now

El Tour de Tucson adds 28-mile distance event in Marana

Full house for El Tour annual press conference. (Source: Tucson News Now) Full house for El Tour annual press conference. (Source: Tucson News Now)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

For the first time ever, the town of Marana will be the sponsor of a new 28-mile distance in this year’s El Tour de Tucson.

The announcement was made at El Tour’s annual press conference Wednesday afternoon at Casino Del Sol.

The new 28-mile leg was created for anyone who wants to take on a shorter leg than the 106, 76, 54, or 37-milers. Organizers expect cyclists will find the distance and later start time ‘an attractive alternative.’

“Marana Heritage Park is the perfect location for this event,” said Marana’s director of parks and recreation Cynthia Nemeth-Briehn in a recent press release. “This park and its neighbor, Gladden Farms Community Park, showcase some of our most beautiful open spaces.”

To register for Marana’s 28-mile distance in El Tour, go to http://bit.ly/2aidEIO

To register for all El Tour distances, go to perimeterbicycling.com

Directions to the town of Marana 28-mile start: From I-10, exit Tangerine Road and head west for approx. 3.6 miles. Turn south at the northwest intersection of Heritage Park Drive/Gladden Farms Rd.

Copyright 2016 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly