Tech Talk Monday: Making life easier around the house

Tech expert Andy Taylor is in the studio to show us some ways to make things easier around the home!

First is the NETGEAR Powerline 100.

If you have a device that isn't capable of a Wifi Connection - this connects to a power source, and an existing wireless connection.

Then, you can connect a Cat5 cable, and have wireless on that device. It sells for about $70.

The iHome Control Smartplug is a Wifi enabled wall plug.

Plug it in, and control that outlet from your phone.

Use it for lights/lamps, coffee makers, portable heaters, fans, irons, etc.

You can control it through several apps, including Home, which comes with iOS 10.

