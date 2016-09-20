Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The 2016 Paralympics just came to a conclusion in Rio and Ola Marasco was not in attendance, that is not the plan four years from now.

The title of this story says it all "Ola never says no." He contracted polio when he was an infant, lost his mother and grandmother in a car accident, then lost his right leg in a body boarding accident. He admits there was a dark time, a very dark time in his life. He dealt with loss for the better part of his young life without much of a break or an outlet to channel his feelings. He would find both in the gym.

Ola has plans to become a tri-sport athlete in the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. That trifecta includes wheelchair basketball, boxing, and powerlifting.

He told KOLD that he's researched some of the top competitors in the powerlifting arena and that he's out performing some of the top athletes by sizable margins.

He was recruited to play on the Arizona Wheelchair basketball team. This is a team that reached the national finals last year in Kentucky.

Completing the trio is the sport of boxing, which may or may not be on the list of sports included in four years. It's basically a brand new sport in the world of Paralympic sports.

Regardless, Ola will be ready and has plans to jump in the ring within the next few months. To learn more about his training and or his journey... go to OlaMarasco.com

