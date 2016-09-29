Mars Chocolate hires meteorologists to analyze impact of climate change

Mars Chocolate, most commonly known for making brands of candy such as M&M, Dove and Snickers, has hired a team of meteorologists to analyze and predict the impact of weather on the chocolate business.

Katie Johnson, one of the senior managers on the research team, told Business Insider, " Our meteorologists conduct analysis of weather patterns around the world to help Mars make decisions when it comes to the supply chain and sourcing of some of the ingredients for the world’s most beloved chocolates."

There are many ingredients involved in the creation of Mars' candy. The team of meteorologists analyze weather patterns and the impact the weather will have on the suppliers of the ingredients that make up all of the different types of candy they produce. If a storm is expected to delay a shipment, the meteorologists would see it coming before it became a problem.

They also look at larger issues such as climate change and how that could impact the growers that provide the necessary ingredients for the candy maker.

"If climate conditions in these growing areas begin to change over time, it may influence both the supply and quality available of an ingredient that we use in our products, Anticipating what the climate will be like 10, 20, or even 100 years from now is difficult, though the better we can understand what the different climate scenarios and risks to our supply chain are, the more prepared we can be in the future," said Johnson.

Johnson added that Mars is working to fight climate change by reducing carbon emissions. They plan to cut all greenhouse gas emissions from their operations by 2040.

