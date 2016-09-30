Lots of excitement for Oro Valley Music Festival

Country music star Troy Gentry, one half of duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. He was 50 years old.
News has been widely reported of a massive data breach at Equifax, one of the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies. Something not as widely reported? The fine print.
Take a look at before-and-after photos of real-life meth addicts. WARNING: Some photos may be disturbing.
The latest update shows Irma restrengthening to a Category 5 hurricane when it makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The westward trend in forecast models and the official track of Irma have continued today. This leads to a very high confidence that Irma will make landfall in south Florida and then move northward through the Florida peninsula on Sunday and into Georgia on Monday.
South Carolina's governor says he will review the next update to Hurricane Irma's forecast track late Friday afternoon before making a decision on ordering mandatory evacuations for Saturday morning.
It's one of the companies we trust to be a custodian of our credit reports. It's data breach is worse than the Target breach. But Andy Wise says he's got you. He's here to help.
