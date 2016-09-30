Lots of excitement for Oro Valley Music Festival - Tucson News Now

Lots of excitement for Oro Valley Music Festival

ORO VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Oro Valley is getting ready for two days of concerts.    

Part of the Golf Club at Vistoso will transform into a concert venue for the Oro Valley Music Festival. 

The event goes from Saturday through Sunday with big some big name stars, including Howie Day, Daughtry and Colbie Caillat.

We spoke with Rich Elias, the general manager of Golf Club at Vistoso.  

He said the festival brings people to Oro Valley, and is a big win for the economy.

You can get more information on the artists performing, and get tickets by clicking here.

