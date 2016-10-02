Fear the front 7

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona has hard your run of the mill "Dr. Jeckyl and Mr. Hyde type of start" to the year. Up... down... frustrating... and at times on par for the preseason expectations to get to the Super Bowl.

So what should we expect this week with the Rams coming to town. At this point, Arizona is looking up at the Rams in the NFC West standings. Arizona needs this win badly very early in the year to keep pace atop the division. Arizona hasn't scored in the first quarter all season long. They would love to end the drought when the return home Sunday, but they'll have to do so against "The best front 7" in the business according to Larry Fitzgerald.

But they're still the Cardinals, and experts around the Internet tend to think the Cardinals will get back on the horse with a big win over the Rams on Sunday.

Over at CBS Sports, you'll find nobody who thinks the Rams will make it, with all eight experts siding with Arizona. It's the same deal at ESPN, where all nine of their experts think the Cardinals will come out on top. Arizona is the (-8pt) favorite on Sunday.

