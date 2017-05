Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat Terry Francona knows very how well how the media can run with a story and how that story could potentially become a distraction. When asked about sweeping Boston out of the postseason... he took the PC route and didn't flinch.

Five years ago the Francona was shown the door after Boston chose not exercise his option after the 2011 season. Is there any venom... it would hard to believe there isn't. The Indians shotcaller said very strongly that it was all about the players "always." Somewhere deep down inside I think it's fair to believe no matter what Francona says, he wants a bit of payback.

He can get some revenge in his old stomping grounds Sunday afternoon with the first pitch in game 3 of the ALDS at 1pm MT. Cleveland leads Boston 2-0 in the best of 5 series that heads East.

