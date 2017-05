Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Ironwood Ridge grad Alex Bowman has speculated that substituting in the no. 88 car during the final stretch of this Nascar season... could be his last. Sunday provided a chance to put a stamp on what could potentially be his final month in a Cup car, but the racing gods had other plans.

Bowman started second in the 40 car field at teh Bank of America 500 and at one point was running third before suffering an apparent tire issue heading into Turn 3 on the 1.5-mile track, skidding into the outside retaining wall and collecting Casey Meares' No. 13 Chevy in its wake. His day was done and he finished 39th overall.

The 23 year old has posted one top ten finish this season and had hoped to capitalize on today's great start. Today's result only darkens the future to what direction Bowman's racing career will take behind the wheel.

