Dust detection and warning system may be in operation by fall 2018

Veterans in need are welcome to attend the annual Veterans Resource Fair on Tuesday, June 13. The event will take place at the Desert Inn (222 South Freeway, near I-10 and Congress).
The Lizard and Dragoon fires were sparked during a thunderstorm on June 7.
Ian Joseph Ritzer, was sentenced on Monday, June 12 after he had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of extortion, and one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
Crew fighting the Lizard Fire in Cochise County this weekend was "in the right place at the right time" on Sunday morning, June 11.
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.
According to Newport police, authorities are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon in the Remmel Park area of town.
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.
