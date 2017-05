TUCSON, AZ (KOLD) - Marcelina Rivera-Chambers didn't really know anything about the competitive fitness world when she started and less than three years later she is competing in an event that could potentially catapult her onto the biggest stage in this sport.

This weekend, the Tucson native and Cholla grad will be competing in the NPC Europa Games in Phoenix with a shot at the Mr. Olympia competition in Las Vegas. With a first place finish she would qualify.

Rivera-Chambers now has her pro card in physique competition and has recruited Tucson local Mike Gustavsson as her training coach. Gustavsson competed in this year's Mr. Universe Masters competition, taking home third.

