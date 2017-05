SAN DIEGO, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners were felled by the San Diego Gulls 5-3 in the team’s first-ever game in franchise history.

Tucson’s power play provided all of the offense for the club as the team finished the game 3-for-6 with the man advantage. Craig Cunningham scored twice including the first goal in team history at 2:17 of the second period to cut San Diego’s lead to 2-1.

San Diego surged ahead midway through the third period when Antoine Laganiere (lag-ah-NEER) netted his first of two in the period at 9:22, but a pair of subsequent Roadrunners power play chances resulted in goals from Cunningham and Kyle Wood to make it a 4-3 game with 5:45 remaining.

The Gulls would ice the game at 18:38 with a late power play goal of their own from Laganiere for the 5-3 final.

Tucson’s next game is Friday, October 21 at 7:30 pm at the Stockton Heat.