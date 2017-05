PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Diamondbacks have named Boston Red Sox general manager Mike Hazen an executive vice president and general manager.



The team announcing the hiring in a news release on Sunday.



Hazen replaces Dave Stewart, who fired along with manager Chip Hale a day after the regular season ended.



The 40-year-old Hazen served as senior vice president and GM of the Red Sox last season after four years as the team's assistant GM. He previously spent five seasons with the Cleveland Indians, working in scouting and player development.



The Diamondbacks have failed to reach the playoffs five straight seasons and went 69-93 in 2016.

