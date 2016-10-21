Long-time UA professor sentenced in fraud case

The former University of Arizona professor accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the school has been sentenced.

John A. Marchello, 80, was sentenced to probation for six months and ordered to pay $83,000 in restitution to the U of A. He will not have to submit to drug or alcohol testing nor will he have to complete any counseling.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Marchello pleaded guilty one count of felony theft and agreed to repay the school $83,000 in August 2015. Prosecutors agreed to drop nine other charges against him as part of the plea agreement.

Authorities said from January 2013 to November 2014, Marchello stole more than $220,000 from the student-run meat market on Campbell Road in Tucson.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.