December events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do as the weather cools (well sort of) in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

2 MARANA: Holiday Festival and Christmas Tree Lighting – Marana Municipal Complex. Area choral and dance troupes provide the entertainment as Santa and Mrs. Claus meet with kids to hear their holiday wish lists, the main event is a Christmas Tree like none other in the region with lights dancing to choreographed music. 3-8 pm. http://www.MaranaEvents.com

3 ORACLE: Oracle Concert Series: Amazing Music in the High Desert – Xuesha Hu – Oracle Center for the Arts. The vibrant pianist Xuesha Hu will show the artistry and energy that won her the gold medal at this year’s international Bösendorfer competition. $30-35. 3 pm. http://oraclepianosociety.org

6 TUCSON: Makana - Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. Described as “dazzling” by the New York Times, Makana is an internationally acclaimed Hawaiian slack key guitarist, singer, and composer who is widely known as the world’s greatest living slack key guitarist. $20-25. 7 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

8-10 STATEWIDE: Winter Outdoor Adventure Quest – A 3-day multi-sport Build-Your-Own Adventure Challenge that digitally provides you 500+ challenge tasks in 12 outdoor sport categories to take a stab at over 3 days in Arizona. http://outdooradventurequest.com/

9 ORACLE: 23rd Annual Holualoa Tucson Marathon – This primarily downhill event includes marathon, half-marathon, and relay races, runners drop almost 1,800 feet in elevation as they run downhill along the beautiful Santa Catalina mountain range, 520-320-0667 or http://www.tucsonmarathon.com or http://www.azroadrunners.org

9 TUCSON: A Holiday Celebration - Presidio San Agustin del Tucson. Celebrate the season colonial style at this replica of the city’s original adobe-walled fortress, the Presidio comes to life lit in luminarias, and visitors can also enjoy Presidio-era holiday foods and live holiday music. $5. 3-8 pm. 520-837-8119 or http://www.tucsonpresidiotrust.org/

9-26 TUCSON: 68th Annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights – Tour the lights on a hayride wagon, a bus trolley, a pedal-powered group bike. You can also see the lights on foot. The rides are popular ways to see the lights, so reservations are recommended. Free to walk through. Please bring a donation for Tucson Community Food Bank. 6-10 pm. http://www.winterhavenfestival.org

14-17 TUCSON: A Tucson Pastorela – Leo Rich Theater. A Tucson holiday tradition for 21 years! Archangels send a group of shepherds on a harrowing journey to meet El baby Jesus. But first they must make it past ornery devils. A Tucson Pastorela is generously infused with musical numbers, and farcical satire lampooning 2017’s biggest political and pop cultural events. $10-27. 7:30 & 2 pm. https://www.borderlandstheater.org/

22 TUCSON: Keith Secola – The Cody Blackbird Band – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. Keith Secola is an icon and ambassador of Native music. He is one of the most influential artists in the field today. The Cody Blackbird Band are the 2017 NAMMY Winners for "Group of the Year". $15-20. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

31 TUCSON: Rick Braun’s New Year's Eve Jazz Getaway - JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa. New York theme featuring world-renowned trumpet player Rick Braun along with top-caliber jazz musician headliners for a two-day event featuring seven hours of live contemporary jazz. $209-269. Doors open at 6:45 pm. http://www.tucsonnewyearseve.com/

COCHISE

1-26 SIERRA VISTA: Annual Santas in the Park – Veterans Memorial Park. Beautiful and intricately hand-painted Santas are displayed throughout the park. These Old World Santas are created by remarkable artists and share stories of Santa told throughout the world. Free. 8 am – dusk. 520-417-6960 or http://visit.sierravistaaz.gov/

8 BISBEE: Oliver House Ghost Hunt - Paranormal investigators on a guided tour of the Oliver House to point out haunted locations within the building, learn to use professional ghost hunting equipment, including K2 Meters, EMF detectors, digital voice recorders, learn to take proper photographs while on a ghost hunt, use their borrowed equipment to search for paranormal evidence, a spirit communication session commences in the Parlor Room. $35. http://OldBisbeeGhostTour.com

SANTA CRUZ

2-3 TUMACACORI: 47th Annual La Fiesta de Tumacacori - Celebrating the many cultures that were historically and presently associated with the Santa Cruz Valley, traditional creations of all the cultures including 50 food and craft booths, continuous live entertainment on stage and children’s activities. Free. Sat 10 am – 5 pm. Sun 10 am - 4 pm. 520-398-2341 or http://www.nps.gov/tuma

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

