April events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy the cooler winter weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

1 TUCSON: 12th Annual Everyone Runs – Catalina State Park. 5.2 & 10.3 miles, starts & finishes at the park trailhead and travels the trails of this park, including the “92 & 48 Stair Climb,” 10.3 miler is two loops of the 5.2-mile course, overall male/female & age group awards for both events, finisher short sleeve tech shirts for all, raffle prizes, free post-race breakfast, smoothies. http://www.everyoneruns.net/

1 TUCSON: 15th Annual NAMI Walk 2017 – John F. Kennedy Park. Fiesta Area. 5K, 3K & 1K, fundraiser for National Alliance for Mental Illness. 7 am. http://www.namisa.org

1-2 TUCSON: Cinderella (La Cenerentola) - Tucson Music Hall. Soaring arias and outlandish hijinks abound in this delightful version of the classic story. Angelina is forced to serve her stepfather, Don Magnifico, and his two ridiculous daughters. With help from the prince's tutor and a pair of beautiful bracelets, Angelina navigates the precarious court of Prince Ramiro, hoping to win his heart. Real-life sweethearts Daniela Mack (Carmen, 2016) and Alek Shrader bring this fun, vibrant fairytale to life. 7:30 and 2 pm. 520-293-4336 or http://azopera.org

2 TUCSON: Cyclovia – Downtown Tucson. An annual car-free event that opens selected streets to people so that they can walk, skate, run, bicycle, and socialize with their neighbors, it's a free event, packed with activities, open to the public and fun for people of all ages. Free. 10 am – 3 pm. 520-261-8777 or http://www.cycloviatucson.org

7 TUCSON: Comedian Michael Jr.! - Victory Worship Center. Nationally acclaimed comedian Michael Jr. is coming to Tucson! The show benefits Sold No More, a local non-profit dedicated to fighting child sex trafficking in Southern Arizona. Michael Jr. is a clean comedian, so this is a family friendly event! $25 general, $50 preferred. 520-917-6528 or http://soldnomore.org/comedy

8 TUCSON: Living History Day at Tucson Presidio - This replica of the city’s original adobe-walled fortress comes alive with demonstrations of children’s games, storytelling and fresh baked bread to sample, visitors can pump the bellows of the blacksmith’s forge and watch soldiers practice their drills and fire a four-pound bronze cannon. $3. Second Saturday of each month from October through April. 10 am – 3 pm. 520-837-8119 or http://www.tucsonpresidiotrust.org/

8 TUCSON: Sabino Canyon Sunset Run – Sabino Canyon. 7.4 miles from the Visitors Center. 5:45 pm. 520-326-9383 or http://www.azroadrunners.org

8 TUCSON: 6th Annual Great Paper Airplane Fly-Off – Pima Air & Space Museum. Children, aged 6-14, fold and fly a paper airplane, competition will be divided into three age brackets: 6-8, 9-11 and 12-14 years old, with each bracket being judged on flight distance and two heat winners progressing to the next heat. http://www.GreatPaperAirplane.org

8 TUCSON: Opening Celebration of Woven Through Time: American Treasures of Native Basketry and Fiber Art – Arizona State Museum. Opening day of this new permanent display will be a day of fun featuring exhibit touring with curators, Native basket weavers showing and selling their work, hands-on basket-weaving activities for every member of the family, and music and dance performances. 10 am – 3 pm. http://www.statemuseum.arizona.edu

8-9 ORACLE: 25th Annual Oracle Artist Studio Tour – Self-guiding tour to Oracle artists and artisans showing and selling at their own high desert studios and shared venues, historic ranches and barns; pick up a map from the Visitor Center on American Avenue across from the fire station, all original work, wide-ranging and eclectic, from oil painting to steel sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and woodwork. Free. 10 am – 5 pm. http://www.OracleStudioTour.com

8-9 TUCSON: Heart of Tucson Arts Spring Open Studio Tour - Heart of Tucson Art plans, promotes and implements biannual self-guided Open Studio tours within our mid-town Tucson community to promote the role of the artist, celebrate the rich artistic culture of the Tucson Arts District and help the local economy thrive! Free. 10 am – 5 pm. http://www.heartoftucsonart.org/

9 TUCSON: Sam Hughes Home and Neighborhood Tour - This popular walking tour of a midtown historic neighborhood contiguous to the University of Arizona has been conducted approximately every other year for decades. This year's tour features 10 residences, music and art, a talk by Sen. Steve Farley about Mid-Century Modern homes here in Tucson, new and/or interesting businesses, and other points of interest in the one square mile historic neighborhood bordered by Campbell Ave. and Country Club Road and Speedway Blvd. and Broadway Blvd. $25. noon - 5 pm. http://www.samhughes.org

9-30 TUCSON: Evita - Marroney Theatre. By Arizona Repertory Theatre, Experience passion & seduction in this seven-time, Tony Award-winning musical. Eva Perón made a meteoric climb from the slums of Argentina to her role as beloved First Lady at the age of 27, and became one of the most powerful women in the world – though her grand ambition and fragile health also made her one of the most tragic. http://theatre.arizona.edu/current-season/

13 TUCSON: Oro Valley Concert Series: River Road Ramblers - Oro Valley Marketplace. The River Road Ramblers were created to provide a Dixieland Band alternative for the Tucson Area, made up of eight experienced musicians on trumpet, clarinet, tenor sax, trombone, guitar, piano, bass and drums, performances are a mix of roaring ‘20s through ‘40s, and ‘50s performed in true New Orleans style, second Thursday each month, Free. 6 pm. 520-797-3959 or http://saaca.org/

15 TUCSON: The Gauntlet - 8k Trail Race - Pima Community College, a challenging 8K on the campus trails just north of the college with separate men's and women's races, awards are in 10-year age groups for men and women. http://azroadrunners.org/races/detail/the-gauntlet

19-30 TUCSON: 26th Annual Arizona International Film Festival 2017 - 150+ new works by independent producers from around the world, premiere screenings, filmmaker presentations, workshops. $6-150. noon - midnight. http://www.filmfestivalarizona.com

20-30 TUCSON: 106th Annual Pima County Fair – Pima County Fairgrounds. 4-H animals, home arts & fine arts, entertainment, horse shows, concerts, games & rides, educational exhibits including a gem and mineral show. $4-8. info line: 520-762-3247 or 520-762-9100 or http://www.pimacountyfair.com/

22 SAHUARITA: 5th Annual Nut Run 5K – Green Valley Pecan Company. A spring run through the pecan orchards, giving runners a unique opportunity to see the farm and enjoy the running experience under the trees, course is on dirt roads and trails through the pecan orchards. $20-30. http://taggrun.com/

22 TUCSON: Carnival of Illusion - Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La - Tucson Scottish Rite Grand Parlour. A vaudeville inspired theater show with old-world magic, a twinkling hint of 1900's Parisian humor. An interactive theater of illusion. $35-48. 480-359-SHOW or https://www.carnivalofillusion.com/

22 TUCSON: Presidio District History Tour - Presidio Museum. Featuring the excavation of a Native American pit house; European technology and how it changed daily life; blacksmith and musket demos, old and new world food tastings; a pre-railroad Sonoran row house, made from bricks that were once the Presidio wall; lunch at La Cocina. Tucson's rich history continues at the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block. $40. 10:30 am - 1:30 pm. http://www.TucsonPresidio.com

23 TUCSON: Rincon Rotary's 9th Annual Taste of Chocolate - Doubletree Reid Park. Come taste all the delicious treats of local chefs and vote for your favorites! Participate in our raffle to win lots of great prizes and, for a nominal fee, enjoy our wine and beer tastings. All proceeds benefit local teachers through Rotary Local. $15. 2-4 pm. http://www.tucsontasteofchocolate.org

26-29 TUCSON: 35th Annual La Frontera International Mariachi Conference - Casino Del Sol Resort & Conference Center. Tucson’s largest cultural event with educational workshops in mariachi & folklorico dancing, Participant Showcase, Espectacular Concert, and Garibaldi Fiesta. $. 520-838-5600 or http://www.tucsonmariachi.org

27 TUCSON: Showcase Concert - Casino Del Sol Resort & Conference Center. Students that take part in the mariachi and baile folklorico workshops will have the opportunity to strut their stuff, glimpse into the future of mariachi and baile folklorico, part of the International Mariachi Conference. $10. 6 pm. 520-838-3908 or http://www.tucsonmariachi.org

28 TUCSON: Sean Fresh – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. Award-winning, internationally touring R&B / Hip Hop artist, Sean Fresh with his 6-piece band straight out of Little Rock, Arkansas hitting the road with their latest album, The Teshuvah Project II. $12-17. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

28-30 MARANA: 7th Annual Marana Bluegrass Festival – Ora Mae Harn Park. In partnership with the Desert Bluegrass Assn and the Arizona Bluegrass Association, showcases the bands of Arizona and a national headliner, flat pick guitarist winner. $20-30. http://www.maranafestival.com/

29 TUCSON: 43rd Annual Rodders Day – Historic 4th Ave. A great outdoors family event. Classic, Street Rods from Arizona and out-of-state cars and trucks and merchants. Free. 8 am - 3 pm. 520-991-3600 or http://tucsonstreetrodassociation.net/rodders-days/

29 TUCSON: I Dream in WideScreen – Fox Tucson Theatre. An annual screening event where people have the chance to see original films from the UA Film & Television program before they travel the world to major international film festivals, such as Sundance and the Berlin International Film Festival. $5. 7 pm. 520-621-1162 or http://tickets.arizona.edu

29 TUCSON: The Fiesta de Garibaldi - Casino Del Sol Resort & Conference Center. A traditional re-creation of the sights and sounds of the Garibaldi Plaza in Mexico City, features daylong party on two stages, with live mariachi music and baile folklorico acts from all over the Southwest, Mexican food and arts-and-crafts vendors. $10. 11 am - 11 pm. 520-838-3913 or http://www.tucsonmariachi.org

30 TUCSON: March for Babies Tucson - Reid Park. Each year, Agency/Company/Organization Teams, Family Teams and people walking with friends make up close to 7,000 participants at March for Babies. This event is the largest walk in Arizona promoting healthy moms and babies. Registration at 7 am. March begins at 8 am. http://marchforbabies.org

COCHISE

1 DRAGOON: 4th Annual Amerind’s Texas Canyon Trail Run – Amerind Museum in partnership with Bisbee Vogue Inc. present the run, see remote areas of Texas Canyon. This 10k run will take runners (or walkers) through the amazing quartz monzolite rock formations of Texas Canyon on trails that have never been open to the public. http://www.amerind.org

1 SIERRA VISTA: 5th Annual Rising Sun Run - Huachuca Elementary School. Sponsored by the Sierra Vista Sunrise Rotary, this event features a half marathon, 10K, 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk, half marathon starts 6:15 am, other races/walks follow. https://www.facebook.com/pg/RisingSunRun/events/?ref=page_internal

7-9 TOMBSTONE: 2017 Rose Tree Parade and Festival – Celebrating the 132st blooming of the World's Largest Rose Tree. Starts Friday at 6 pm with the crowning of the Rose Queen and her court under the 9,000-square foot Rose Tree. Saturday activities include an old-fashioned lunch box auction, Rose Tree parade, Mariachi street music /dance, and additional activities. 520-457-3326 or http://www.tombstonechamber.com

8 BISBEE: Bisbee After 5 - “Spring Fling” join us every second Saturday of the month from 10 am - 8 pm to enjoy a unique artwalk experience, more than 30 galleries and shops keep their doors open until 8 pm, offering special discounts, refreshments, and entertainment. http://www.bisbeeafter5.com

8 WILLCOX: Full Moon Walks - Chiricahua National Monument. Join a ranger for a half-mile walk around the Massai Point Nature Trail under the full moon. Come discover how to be comfortable under the full moon, using all your senses, and see the similarities between humans and nocturnal animals. While humans primarily rely on sight, our other senses are just as useful, especially when exploring at night. Limited to 20, must pre-register. 8 pm. 520-824-3560 x9302

8-9 BISBEE: 8th Annual Copper City Classic Vintage Base Ball Tournament – Historic Warren Ball Park. Old style baseball played by 1860 rules, join cranks--the 1800’s term for fans--as the teams take the field wearing old-style uniforms, six teams will play five Arizona Territory Vintage Base Ball League teams including our local team, the Bisbee Black Sox. $10/one-day, $15/both days, under 12 free with adult, gate opens at 9 am. 520-366-1455 or http://www.friendsofwarrenballpark.com

22 SIERRA VISTA: 6th Annual March for Mental Health - Rothery Education Center. Offers food, entertainment and fun, registration opens at 7 am, and the March begins at 8 am the March benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona (NAMI SEAZ), there is no cost to participate. 520-458-3228 or http://marchformentalhealth.org

22 WILLCOX: SAIFF Southern Arizona Independent Film Festival – Historic Willcox Theater. A juried event open to all filmmakers wishing to exhibit micro-short films (1 to 5 min) and short films (5 to 10 min), from all levels of experience, age groups and genre interests ensuring that opportunities are broadly available to anyone creating visual stories. http://www.willcoxfilmfest.com/SAIFF/

22-23 BISBEE: For the Love of Music – Bisbee’s Premier Chamber Music Series – Featuring Grace Sheppard, classical guitar, $15, 8 & 3 pm. 520-432-7217 or http://artentree.net/loveofmusic.html

SANTA CRUZ

2 TUBAC: 15th Annual Taste of Tubac - Tubac Golf Resort, tasting of wines and savory cuisine from local restaurants, benefits local charities. 5-8 pm. 520-398-2704 or http://www.tubacaz.com

9 PATAGONIA: Inwood Baroque - Benderly-Kendall Opera House. Noémy Gagnon-Lafrenais, baroque violin; Paul Holmes Morton, theorbo; and Evan Kory, harpsichord, perform trio masterpieces on 18th century instruments. $30-35. 3 pm. 520-394-0129 or 888-202-1942 or https://www.scfpapresents.org/performance-schedule

22 NOGALES: Charles Mingus Hometown Jazz Festival – Sunrise Bank. Music festival commemorates the April birthday of world-renowned jazz composer, band leader, and jazz bassist Charles Mingus in his hometown of Nogales, free and ticketed events at varied locations. 11 am - 5 pm. 520-287-3585 or http://www.mingusproject.com

23 PATAGONIA: Musicians on Tour - Benderly-Kendall Opera House. Outstanding performers from the Fred Fox School of Music, University of Arizona. $15-18. 3 pm. 520-394-0129 or 888-202-1942 or https://www.scfpapresents.org/performance-schedule

