February, March events happening in southern Arizona

PIMA

FEBRUARY:

3-24 TUCSON: Mobile Mini Sun Cup – Kino Sports Complex. Tucson plays home to Major League Soccer Preseason in January-February, in partnership with FC Tucson, Visit Tucson, and Pima County. The training begins with MLS Preseason Training Camps and continues with competition at the Mobile Mini Sun Cup (formerly FC Tucson Desert Diamond Cup). On the pitch, you will find soccer's elite athletes preparing for their regular season. 520-334-1115 or http://FCTucson.com

8-11 TUCSON: 64th Annual Gem & Mineral Show: Crystals and Crystal Forms – Convention Center. Exhibits of mineral specimens from the world's finest museums & private collections, world's largest show featuring mineral, gem, jewelry, lapidary & book dealers. $13. Children 14 and under free with a paying adult. Th-Sa 10 am - 6 pm, Sun 10 am - 5 pm. 520-322-5773 or http://www.tgms.org or http://www.tucsonshowguide.com

16-18 TUCSON: 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo – Epic Rides hosts one of the largest 24-hour mountain bike endurance events in the world, with a bike expo, dedication dinner, late-night entertainment, reasonably priced entry fees and 24 hours of tunes provided by 91.3 KXCI Community Radio. Limited to 1,400. 520-745-2033 or http://www.epicrides.com

17 ORO VALLEY: Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival – Oro Valley Marketplace. Live oldies music, kids' activities, food, 20 different classes of autos, live Blues music on the main stage, classic BBQ. Benefit. $5 admission, 10 and under free. 10 am – 3 pm. 520-797-3959 or http://www.saaca.org/ClassicsOldies.html

17-25 TUCSON: 93rd Annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros – The Tucson Rodeo & Parade - Tucson Rodeo Grounds. Top contestants in the sport of rodeo, vying for a share of more than $350,000 in prize money, this PRCA rodeo is America's largest, outdoor, midwinter rodeo; standard events as well as special acts, clowns, little buckaroos in Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo & a parade on Thursday. $14-28. 1 pm. 520-741-2233 or http://www.tucsonrodeo.com

23-25 TUCSON: Southwest American Indian Collector’s Expo – Old Cineplex Theater. Experience the unique and finest of our artists, see a 30-year turquoise stone collection, buy bead supplies, see demonstrators (beadwork, basketry, and kachina carving) and performances (flutists, hoop dancers), and have custom jewelry made by the silversmiths. Free. 10 am – 5 pm. http://www.usaindianinfo.com/events/expo/southwest-expo

28-3/4 TUCSON: Tucson Conquistadores Classic – Omni Tucson National Resort. The Tucson Conquistadores Classic features a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points for the winner. The no-cut format includes three days of competition (Friday-Sunday) with players participating in pro-am events on Wednesday and Thursday. Tournament proceeds benefit youth athletic programs in Southern Arizona. http://www.conquistadoresclassic.com/

MARCH:

2-4 TUCSON: Annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair – Between 9th St. and University Blvd. on Fourth Ave. 400 arts & crafters, food vendors, street musicians and performers, 3 stages with live entertainment, children's activities. Free. 10 am - 6 pm. 520-624-5004 or http://www.fourthavenue.org

3 TUCSON: Music in the Mountains Concert Series: Marietta Loehrlein – Catalina State Park. Enjoy an evening concert of at the Trailhead with standard park admission, bring a chair and your own food and water, concerts will be canceled during severe weather, sponsored by the Friends of Catalina SP. $7 per vehicle. 4 pm. 520-628-5798 or http://www.azstateparks.com

3-4 TUCSON: The Barber of Seville - Tucson Music Hall. When the handsome Count Almaviva falls in love with the beautiful Rosina, he solicits Figaro, the town's crafty barber, to help win her favor and make a fool of her ridiculous guardian, Dr. Bartolo. Audiences will delight in this plot, full of twists and turns, mistaken identities, and the triumph of young love, all wrapped up in Rossini's unmistakably masterful music. 7:30 & 3 pm. 520-293-4336 or http://www.azopera.org

4-11 TUCSON: 25th Annual Tucson Winter Chamber Music Festival - Leo Rich Theater. Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents its critically acclaimed festival featuring a series of chamber music concerts, a gala dinner-with-music at Arizona Inn, and free-to-the-public master classes and dress rehearsals. 3 & 7:30 pm. 520-577-3769 or http://www.ArizonaChamberMusic.org

10-11 TUCSON: 10th Annual Tucson Festival of Books – U of A campus. A celebration of reading and literacy, sponsored by the Arizona Daily Star in association with The University of Arizona, including 15 stage areas and visits by an estimated 400 authors and 200 exhibitors. 9:30 am - 5:30 pm. 520-621-2426 or http://www.tucsonfestivalofbooks.org

10-11 TUCSON: 36th Annual Wa:k Pow Wow - Mission San Xavier del Bac. Annual gathering of the Tohono O'odham Nation, with inter-tribal dances, hoop dance contest, drum contests, crafts, and food. Gates open at 10 am. Admission: Adults $7, Children $5, 6 years & under free. Parking: $3 per vehicle. WakPowWow@gmail.com or http://www.facebook.com/wakpowwow

11 ORO VALLEY: 15th Annual Arizona Distance Classic Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon & 5K Presented by Northwest Medical Centers – Ventana Medical Systems. Runners and walkers of all ages, shapes and sizes celebrate active lifestyles in this half marathon, quarter or 5K and kid’s fun run. Benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Christina-Taylor Green Memorial Foundation, and the Angola Project. http://www.arizonadistanceclassic.com

17 TUCSON: Music in the Mountains Concert Series: Jaye Parks and the Showcats – Catalina State Park. Enjoy an evening concert of at the Trailhead with standard park admission, bring a chair and your own food and water, concerts will be canceled during severe weather, sponsored by the Friends of Catalina SP. $7 per vehicle. 4 pm. 520-628-5798 or http://www.azstateparks.com

18 TUCSON: Tucson Coin Club Coin Show – Fraternal Order of the Police. There will be 38 tables of dealers with US and World coins and paper money, tokens, medals and exonumia. Free appraisals available. Free. 9 am – 4 pm. 520-305-5513 or http://www.tucsoncoinclub.com

25 ORACLE: Oracle Concert Series: Amazing Music in the High Desert – Kashakashvili and Oakley – Oracle Center for the Arts. Two famous pianists from the Republic of Georgia, Inga Kashakashvili and her husband, composer George Oakley, perform original compositions and waltzes. $30-35. 3 pm. http://oraclepianosociety.org

COCHISE

FEBRUARY:

10 BISBEE: 27th Annual Chocolate Tasting – Central School. Serious chocoholics will melt for this fundraiser to benefit Arizona’s oldest library, a ticket buys you entrée to a spread of decadent chocolate desserts, pick up a to-go box of exquisite chocolates created in Bisbee kitchens to share later with your darling, live music. $10. 6-9 pm. http://bisbeechocolatetasting.com/

MARCH:

1 WILLCOX: Full Moon Walks - Chiricahua National Monument. Join a ranger for a half-mile walk around the Massai Point Nature Trail under the full moon. Come discover how to be comfortable under the full moon, using all your senses, and see the similarities between humans and nocturnal animals. While humans primarily rely on sight, our other senses are just as useful, especially when exploring at night. Limited to 20, must pre-register. 8 pm. 520-824-3560 x9302

3-4 SIERRA VISTA: 18th Annual Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Show & Sale: Quilts of the Huachucas - Buena High School. Displaying over 200 gorgeous quilts, the Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Show and Sale continues to be a favorite annual show. Quilt appraisals, vendors, a boutique, raffle, quilts for sale, and more add to the appeal this show brings every year. $5. Sat 9 am – 5 pm, Sun 10 am – 3 pm. 520-417-6960 or http://www.visitsierravista.com or http://www.hummingbirdquiltguild.com

31 WILLCOX: Full Moon Walks - Chiricahua National Monument. Join a ranger for a half-mile walk around the Massai Point Nature Trail under the full moon. Come discover how to be comfortable under the full moon, using all your senses, and see the similarities between humans and nocturnal animals. While humans primarily rely on sight, our other senses are just as useful, especially when exploring at night. Limited to 20, must pre-register. 8 pm. 520-824-3560 x9302

SANTA CRUZ

FEBRUARY:

7-11 TUBAC: 59th Annual Tubac Festival of the Arts – Arizona’s longest running art festival, showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists, craft persons and musicians from around the country, horse-drawn trolleys, roving entertainers and a food court featuring a variety of cuisines. Free. $8 parking. 10 am - 5 pm. 520-398-2704 or http://www.tubacaz.com

MARCH:

10-11 ELGIN: 7th Annual Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival – Kief-Joshua Vineyards. Featuring 17 Arizona wineries and winemakers, the event will also feature entertainment. $30 includes a souvenir wine glass and 10 wine sampling tickets. 11 am – 5 pm. 520-455-5582 or http://www.kj-vineyards.com

24 NOGALES: 7th Annual Nogales Bicycle Classic - Nogales High School. Self-paced rides designed for leisurely fun as well as the physical challenge demanded by serious cyclists, all who participate will enjoy the fresh air and majestic beauty of Santa Cruz County, a Century Ride to Sonoita and back has been added, ride lengths are 111, 51, 31 and 12 miles, children under 12 will have a “Fund Ride for the Circles of Peace, activities, music and booths. http://nogalesbicycleclassic.org

