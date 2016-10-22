January, February events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do as the weather cools (well sort of) in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

JANUARY:

6 TUCSON: Music in the Mountains – Catalina State Park. Annon and the Late Show invite you to Catalina State Park's Music in the Mountains Concert Series! They will share smooth rhythm and blues with a soulful Latin flair. Kick back under the trees and enjoy wonderful music with the beautiful Santa Catalina Mountains as a backdrop. $7 per vehicle (up to four adults). 2 pm. https://azstateparks.com/events/

6-27 TUCSON: The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show – Hilton Tucson East. Your ticket includes our signature murder mystery show with a Prize Package for the Top Sleuth of the night, as well as a fantastic four course plated dinner (with a choice of three different entrees), and many more surprises during the show. $54.95 plus tax. Saturdays, 6 pm. 866-496-0535 or http://www.thedinnerdetective.com/tcs

11-21 TUCSON: 3rd Annual HSL Properties Tucson Jazz Festival - Featured acts include Sheila E., Spyro Gyra, Arturo Sandoval and The Hot Sardines. A free outdoor Downtown Jazz Fiesta will be held on Monday, Jan. 15, with jazz on multiple stages, indoors and outside, from 10 am – 10 pm. For times and locations, check the web site http://tucsonjazzfestival.org/

12-14 TUCSON: 28th Annual Tournament - Tucson Association of Realtors Soccer Shootout – Kino Sports Complex, The Tucson Association of REALTORS® Shootout, presented by Fort Lowell Soccer Club, celebrates 27 years of fun, action and success. The Friday night events -- the Opening Ceremonies, Parade of Athletes and Soccer Olympics -- are designed so players, coaches and families can enjoy an evening of camaraderie. 520-529-1493 or http://www.fortlowellshootout.com/

16-2/4 TUCSON: Tucson Desert Song Festival - A 10-day classical voice festival bringing internationally known soloists and conductors to perform alongside Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Tucson Chamber Artists, UApresents, Chamber Music Plus, Ballet Tucson at varied locations. This year the festival will celebrate the life and music of Leonard Bernstein, the iconic conductor, composer, pianist and educator. http://www.tucsondesertsongfestival.org/

19-20 TUCSON: Dillinger Days – Downtown Tucson. Friday night's Speakeasy recaptures the spirit of the 1930s; Saturday activities include re-enactments of John Dillinger’s capture, vintage car shows, live music, tours of the Hotel Congress, and downtown walking tours. Free. 520-622-8848 or 800-722-8848 or http://www.hotelcongress.com/

21 GREEN VALLEY: Green Valley Coin Club Coin Show – Green Valley Village Mall. There will be 38 tables of dealers with US and World coins and paper money, tokens, medals and exonumia. Free appraisals available. Free. 9 am – 4 pm. 520-305-5513

21 ORACLE: Oracle Concert Series: Amazing Music in the High Desert – Kabarett – Oracle Center for the Arts. Irish composer Christopher Norby and his band present a multi-media extravaganza featuring his diverse, original music for theatre, movies, apps and games. $30-35. 3 pm. http://oraclepianosociety.org

21 TUCSON: Danny Zelisko Presents G3 featuring Joe Satriani, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen – Fox Theater Tucson. $45-125. 6 pm. 928-776-2000 or http://www.foxtucson.com

27-28 TUCSON: Candide - Tucson Music Hall. Fast-paced, funny, and philosophical, Arizona Opera joins nationwide celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's birth with the company premiere of Candide. Based on the story by Voltaire, when the young man, Candide, sets off to explore the world after the loss of his fiancée, he and his companions are beset by an endless series of comedic disasters. 7:30 & 3 pm. 520-293-4336 or http://www.azopera.org

27-2/10 TUCSON: Annual Arizona Gem, Mineral & Fossil Showcase – Ramada Hotel, Hotel Tucson City Center. 300 mineral & fossil dealers from around the world offering specimens & related items in the areas of mineralogy, geology, paleontology. Free. 10 am - 6 pm. 505-867-0425 or http://www.mzexpos.com or http://www.visittucson.org/gemshow

28-2/11 TUCSON: American Indian Arts Exposition – Flamingo Hotel Ballroom. Demonstrations and artist change every 3-7 days, dances held at poolside, continuous flute music daily, authentic crafts and art from 80 tribal nations. Free admission and parking, scholarship donations appreciated. 10 am - 5 pm daily. 520-248-5849 or http://www.usaindianinfo.com/events/expo

FEBRUARY:

3 TUCSON: Savor – Southern Arizona Food & Wine Festival – Tucson Botanical Gardens. Lively food experiences, culinary demonstrations, wine-maker meet and greets, local food producer presentations, food, wine and cocktail menu samplings from more than 30 local chefs. $65-75. 11 am – 3 pm. 520-797-3959 x0 or http://www.tucsonbotanical.org or http://saaca.org

3 TUCSON: Art Safari – Central Tucson Gallery Association. Walking tour of central Tucson warehouse and storefront galleries, featuring exhibit openings and artist receptions, presented by Central Tucson Gallery Association. 520-624-0595 or http://www.ctgatucson.org/galleries.html

3-24 TUCSON: Mobile Mini Sun Cup – Kino Sports Complex. Tucson plays home to Major League Soccer Preseason in January-February, in partnership with FC Tucson, Visit Tucson, and Pima County. The training begins with MLS Preseason Training Camps and continues with competition at the Mobile Mini Sun Cup (formerly FC Tucson Desert Diamond Cup). On the pitch, you will find soccer's elite athletes preparing for their regular season. 520-334-1115 or http://FCTucson.com

8-11 TUCSON: 64th Annual Gem & Mineral Show: Crystals and Crystal Forms – Convention Center. Exhibits of mineral specimens from the world's finest museums & private collections, world's largest show featuring mineral, gem, jewelry, lapidary & book dealers. $13. Children 14 and under free with a paying adult. Th-Sa 10 am - 6 pm, Sun 10 am - 5 pm. 520-322-5773 or http://www.tgms.org or http://www.tucsonshowguide.com

16-18 TUCSON: 24 Hours in the Old Pueblo – Epic Rides hosts one of the largest 24-hour mountain bike endurance events in the world, with a bike expo, dedication dinner, late-night entertainment, reasonably priced entry fees and 24 hours of tunes provided by 91.3 KXCI Community Radio. Limited to 1,400. 520-745-2033 or http://www.epicrides.com

17 ORO VALLEY: Cruise, BBQ & Blues Festival – Oro Valley Marketplace. Live oldies music, kids' activities, food, 20 different classes of autos, live Blues music on the main stage, classic BBQ. Benefit. $5 admission, 10 and under free. 10 am – 3 pm. 520-797-3959 or http://www.saaca.org/ClassicsOldies.html

17-25 TUCSON: 93rd Annual La Fiesta de los Vaqueros – The Tucson Rodeo & Parade - Tucson Rodeo Grounds. Top contestants in the sport of rodeo, vying for a share of more than $350,000 in prize money, this PRCA rodeo is America's largest, outdoor, midwinter rodeo; standard events as well as special acts, clowns, little buckaroos in Mutton Bustin’ and Justin Junior Rodeo & a parade on Thursday. $14-28. 1 pm. 520-741-2233 or http://www.tucsonrodeo.com

23-25 TUCSON: Southwest American Indian Collector’s Expo – Old Cineplex Theater. Experience the unique and finest of our artists, see a 30-year turquoise stone collection, buy bead supplies, see demonstrators (beadwork, basketry, and kachina carving) and performances (flutists, hoop dancers), and have custom jewelry made by the silversmiths. Free. 10 am – 5 pm. http://www.usaindianinfo.com/events/expo/southwest-expo

28-3/4 TUCSON: Tucson Conquistadores Classic – Omni Tucson National Resort. The Tucson Conquistadores Classic features a 78-player field competing for a $1.7 million purse with $255,000 and 255 Charles Schwab Cup points for the winner. The no-cut format includes three days of competition (Friday-Sunday) with players participating in pro-am events on Wednesday and Thursday. Tournament proceeds benefit youth athletic programs in Southern Arizona. http://www.conquistadoresclassic.com/

COCHISE

JANUARY:

11-14 WILLCOX: 25th Annual Wings Over Willcox Birding & Nature Festival – Willcox Community Center. A celebration of birds, nature and culture, includes guided tours and field trips for bird watching, photography, geology, ranching, agriculture, history and more, free seminars, a crafts and trade show, live animal educational booths, workshops, banquet, silent auction and keynote speaker. $6-100. 800-200-2272 or http://www.wingsoverwillcox.com

26-27 SIERRA VISTA: Hummingbird Hoedown – Square and Round Dance Festival – St. Andrews Catholic Church. Two-day festival jam-packed with dancing fun. $40 per person at the door. 520-417-6960 or http://www.ExploreCochise.com or https://www.facebook.com/svtmt/

FEBRUARY:

2-4 SIERRA VISTA: 26th Annual Cochise Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering – Buena Performing Arts Center. More than 60 artists from all over the U.S. and Canada in three major stage performances and free mini-concerts, learn the history of the Arizona Territory through song and poetry, celebration of Western culture, history and folklore presented through the song and verse of real cowboys. Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 pm and Sunday matinee at 1 pm. $6-20, free thematic shows are Sat. 10 am - 5 pm. 520-508-9359 or http://www.cowboypoets.com

3-4 BENSON: Cave Fest – Kartchner Caverns State Park. Live animals, children’s activities & crafts, presentations, guided hikes and several caving activities. 10 am – 4 pm. http://AZStateParks.com

10 BISBEE: 27th Annual Chocolate Tasting – Central School. Serious chocoholics will melt for this fundraiser to benefit Arizona’s oldest library, a ticket buys you entrée to a spread of decadent chocolate desserts, pick up a to-go box of exquisite chocolates created in Bisbee kitchens to share later with your darling, live music. $10. 6-9 pm. http://bisbeechocolatetasting.com/

SANTA CRUZ

FEBRUARY:

7-11 TUBAC: 59th Annual Tubac Festival of the Arts – Arizona’s longest running art festival, showcases the work of hundreds of visiting artists, craft persons and musicians from around the country, horse-drawn trolleys, roving entertainers and a food court featuring a variety of cuisines. Free. $8 parking. 10 am - 5 pm. 520-398-2704 or http://www.tubacaz.com

