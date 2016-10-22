July & August events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

JULY:

22 TUCSON: David Blaine Live – Fox Theatre. http://livenation.com

22 TUCSON: 2017Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Insect Insanity – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Let’s celebrate Incredible Insects and Amazing Arthropods! The Sonoran Desert is a hot spot of insect diversity and this is your chance to meet them. Tonight, get a bugs-eye view of many of the million species of arthropods that make the Sonoran Desert their home. Free with admission. 5-10 pm. http://desertmuseum.org

29 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night – July 29 – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. Free with museum admission. 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

AUGUST:

4 TUCSON: Friday Night Live! at Main Gate Square: Triple Threat - Featuring the show-stopping voices of soloists Kathryn Burns, Crystal Stark and Julie Ann, entertains audiences with three-part jazz vocal harmonies. Free parking in the Tyndall Garage after 5 pm with Main Gate merchant validation or validation at the concert. Free. 7:30 -9 pm. 520-797-3959 or http://maingatesquare.com/jazz-concert-schedule/

5 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Full Moon Festival – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the desert during Full Moon Festival, celebrating art and music. Free with admission. 5-10 pm. http://desertmuseum.org

8 TUCSON: Dancing with the Stars – Live! - Tucson Music Hall. http://livenation.com

10-13 TUCSON: 7th Annual The Southeast Arizona Birding Festival – Riverpark Inn. Exciting monsoon birding, field trips & workshops with renowned leaders; socials and dinner programs featuring keynoters $15, free Nature Expo, kids’ activities. http://tucsonaudubon.org/festival

12 TUCSON: Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Creatures of the Night – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Live and (sort of) On the Loose show. 5-10 pm, http://desertmuseum.org

12 TUCSON: 2nd Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch - Every second Saturday of the month, Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley hosts cultural presentations and activities for children. Ride your bike or walk to the Heirloom Farmers Market and/or Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch events. Free. 8 am – noon. https://www.orovalleyaz.gov/parksandrec/calendar/second-saturdays-steam-pump-ranch

12 TUCSON: The Return of the Mermaids - During Tucson’s summer monsoon rainy season, folks dress up like mermaids and mermen and gather downtown to sing and dance. Streets in the 4th Avenue and Downtown core areas are transformed into an undersea fantasy wonderland with all-ages events, live music, a parade, face-painting, dancing, and endless photo opportunities. Free, open to the public. http://returnofthemermaids.com/

13 TUCSON: Wynonna and The Big Noise – Fox Tucson Theatre. Wynonna and her band The Big Noise are bringing their highly anticipated new “Roots & Revival Tour” to downtown Tucson. The “Roots & Revival Tour” will explore Wynonna’s extensive 33-year career. Starting: 7 pm; doors open 6 pm. 520-547-3040 or http://foxtucson.com/presents/wynonna-big-noise/

13 TUCSON: Troon Challenge at Sewailo Golf Tournament – Sewailo Golf Club. Troon Golf presents a golf tournament, an 18-hole desert gem located on the grounds of Casino Del Sol Resort. The event will start in a shotgun fashion allowing all golfers to finish at the same time. 8 am shotgun start. 520-838-6623 or http://www.sewailogolfclub.com/Troon-Challenge-2017.html

13 TUCSON: Second SundAZe - Tucson Museum of Art. - On the second Sunday of every month, families can enjoy a free program with gallery activities, special performances, and hands-on art-making projects. Activities at the Second SundAZe in August focus on the uniqueness of the Sonoran Desert. Noon - 5 pm. 520-624-2333 or https://tucsonmuseumofart.org/event/second-sundaze-tma-2017-01-09-2017-08-13/

19 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Teacher Appreciation Night – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. It’s back-to-school time and the Museum is a great place to bone up on biology, rock out with geology and take off with astronomy. From mineral and rock activities to live animal presentations, the science of nature is on full display! PreK-12 teachers, in deep appreciation for their important work, will be admitted free. You have to bring ID to show that you’re a teacher. 5-10 pm. http://desertmuseum.org

21 TUCSON: Tucson’s Birthday Celebration – Presidio Museum. Celebrate Tucson’s birthday at the Presidio Museum. The event includes a display and presentation of all of the flags that have flown over Tucson as well as tastings of foods representing Tucson’s history and its recent designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.5:30 pm. http://tucsonpresidio.com

26 TUCSON: Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Creatures of the Night – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. 5-10 pm. http://desertmuseum.org

26 TUCSON: Night Wings at Pima Air & Space Museum - Explore Pima Air & Space Museum, one of the world's largest aerospace museums. Enjoy tram rides until sundown, a walking tour of indoor hangars, and hands-on aviation-related activities for kids in all hangars. Night Wings occurs on the 4th Saturday of June, July, and August. Adults $10. Kids 12 & under are free. 5-9 pm. 8 pm last admission. 520-574-0462 or http://www.pimaair.org/news-events/event/416-night-wings

26 TUCSON: FourTissimo – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. FourTissimo (Gabriel Ayala, Will Clipman, AmoChip Dabney and Johnny Walker) plays musica sin fronteras (music without boundaries): a convergence of infectious grooves and harmonious soundscapes that will move your body, engage your mind and satisfy your soul. $15-20. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

COCHISE

AUGUST:

2-5 SIERRA VISTA: 26th Annual Southwest Wings Birding & Nature Festival - Cochise College. Guided tours, field trips, seminars, vendors, displays, lectures, bat stalks, owl prowls, displays, arts & crafts, keynote speaker. http://www.swwings.org

5-6 WILLCOX: 18th Annual Peach Mania Festival - Apple Annie's Orchard. Eat fresh Willcox peaches, starting with an "All You Can Eat" peaches-and-pancakes breakfast, served 7:30 - 10:30 am, Saturday-Sunday. Take the free wagon ride and pick your own peaches; enjoy peach samples; sit in the shade of the peach orchard and savor a slice of homemade peach pie or a bowl of homemade peach ice cream. 520-384-2084 or http://www.appleannies.com

5-6 WILLCOX: Salsa Fiesta - Apple Annie's Produce Farm. Come try free samples of our homemade salsas, all salsas will be 20% off; tomatoes, chili peppers and jalapenos will all be 20% off when you buy 5 lbs. or more, free salsa recipes, take home free, delicious Salsa recipes and make your own at home. http://www.appleannies.com

12 BISBEE: Bisbee After 5 Artwalk - More than 30 galleries, shops and restaurants stay open late with artist's receptions, live entertainment, special promotions and a free raffle. 5-8 pm. http://www.bisbeeafter5.com

12-13 WILLCOX: 18th Annual Peach Mania Festival - Apple Annie's Orchard. Eat fresh Willcox peaches, starting with an "All You Can Eat" peaches-and-pancakes breakfast, served 7:30 - 10:30 am, Saturday-Sunday. Take the free wagon ride and pick your own peaches; enjoy peach samples; sit in the shade of the peach orchard and savor a slice of homemade peach pie or a bowl of homemade peach ice cream. 520-384-2084 or http://www.appleannies.com

12-13 WILLCOX: Salsa Fiesta - Apple Annie's Produce Farm. Come try free samples of our homemade salsas, all salsas will be 20% off; tomatoes, chili peppers and jalapenos will all be 20% off when you buy 5 lbs. or more, free salsa recipes, take home free, delicious Salsa recipes and make your own at home. http://www.appleannies.com

18 BISBEE: Oliver House Ghost Hunt - Paranormal investigators on a guided tour of the Oliver House to point out haunted locations within the building, learn to use professional ghost hunting equipment, including K2 Meters, EMF detectors, digital voice recorders, learn to take proper photographs while on a ghost hunt, use their borrowed equipment to search for paranormal evidence, a spirit communication session commences in the Parlor Room. $35. http://OldBisbeeGhostTour.com

19-20 WILLCOX: Green Chili Roast - Apple Annie's Produce Farm. Yummy green chili ice cream for purchase, free samples of roasted green chilies, free samples of fresh green chilies, buy 40lbs of green chilies, jalapenos, Poblanos or any other and they will be roast for free, fresh roasted green chilies available for purchase. http://www.appleannies.com

26 BISBEE: Altered Book Show 7 - Central School Project in Old Bisbee. Artists from near and far enter incredible work made from discarded books in a silent auction, benefits the Copper Queen Library. https://www.facebook.com/altered-Books-1466316810285249 or http://www.discoverbisbee.com/whatshappening?lightbox=dataItem-j40g0ij93

26-27 WILLCOX: Green Chili Roast - Apple Annie's Produce Farm. Yummy green chili ice cream for purchase, free samples of roasted green chilies, free samples of fresh green chilies, buy 40lbs of green chilies, jalapenos, Poblanos or any other and they will be roast for free, fresh roasted green chilies available for purchase. http://www.appleannies.com

SANTA CRUZ

JULY:

29 ELGIN: HarvestFest at Sonoita Vineyards - This is a grand all-weekend festival, with hundreds of guests participating in the activities including grape stomping competitions, horse-drawn vineyard tours, along with tastings and pairings showing off our signature wines. 520-455-5893 or http://www.sonoitavineyards.com

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

