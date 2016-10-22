June & July events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy the cooler winter weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

JUNE:

9-7/23 TUCSON: Queen of the Night – Tohono Chul Park. Bloom Night is coming! To celebrate the beloved Peniocereus greggii or night-blooming cereus, an exhibition in the Entry Gallery will feature the Queen of the Night in all her glory. The exhibit will include objects from Tohono Chul’s permanent collection in addition to artwork by talented regional artists. https://tohonochulpark.org

23 TUCSON: FC Tucson Women's Soccer vs. Phoenix Del sol - Kino Sports North Stadium. FC Tucson Women's Professional Soccer League (WPSL) will take on the Phoenix Del Sol women's soccer team. Starts at 7:30 pm. Gates open 1 hour before kickoff. $7 adult, $4.90 children 5-12, Children 4 and under admitted free but not guaranteed seats. 520-334-1115 x1 or http://fctucson.com/team/2017-womens-schedule-homeaway/

24 TUCSON: Few Miles South – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. 5-piece blend of traditional and modern country sounds with sonic influences ranging from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, to the Allman Brothers and Sturgill Simpson. $13-28. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

24 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Astronomy Night – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Join experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO) for a star-studded adventure with lots of Solar System hands-on activities. Enjoy a lively discussion with Dr. Kevin Hainline about the fascinating formation of our solar system and the wonders of the night sky. He is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona and member of the James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam science team. Free with museum admission, 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

24-25 TUCSON: The Tucson KidFest - Tucson Convention Center. The event will be held indoors at the Tucson Convention Center and will offer activities for kids of all ages, including skateboard/BMX half pipe shows, game trucks, jumping castles, carnival rides, laser tag, a Bookman’s Entertainment Area and more. 11 am. $15-12, 520-791-4101 X 1 or 800-745-3000 or http://tucsonconventioncenter.com/events/tucson-kidsfest/

JULY:

1 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Glitter & Glow – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Spend time under the sparkling stars with our animated animals, enjoy a fascinating lightning presentation from the experts, and learn about fluorescent minerals from Museum docents. You can also “Namaste” during Glow & Flow Yoga with Tiffany Georgia from Tucson Yoga. Free with museum admission. 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

3 TUCSON: First Saturdays Concert Series: Jimmy and the Jitterbugs – Catalina State Park. Features smooth oldies. An evening concert at the Trailhead with standard park admission, bring a chair and your own food and water, concerts will be canceled during severe weather. Sponsored by the Friends of Catalina SP. The Friends of Catalina State Park provide free popcorn during the concerts. $7/vehicle up to four. 6:30 pm. 520-628-5798 or http://www.azstateparks.com

4 MARANA: Star Spangled Spectacular – Crossroads at Silverbell Park. Have an All-American good time during the Town of Marana’s July 4 celebration, enjoy a day of family fun, including kids’ activities, food trucks and a music festival, the evening is topped off with a fireworks show. Free. 5-9:30 pm. http://www.MaranaEvents.com

4 TUCSON: Let Freedom Sing Concert - Arts Express celebrates America's birthday with a concert of patriotic songs by Arts Express Choir and Orchestra, staged at Centennial Hall, University of Arizona. Show your American spirit and wear Red, White and Blue! 3 pm, general seating $10 suggested donation' USA Club seating $25 minimum donation. 520-319-0400 or http://www.arts-express.org/let-freedom-sing/

4 TUCSON: 9th Annual Fourth of July 5K Freedom Run/Walk – Golf Links Sports Complex Ramada #3. Benefits the That Others May Live Foundation, a free T-shirt is guaranteed if received by 6/25/17, upgrade to tech t-shirt for $15, every year we have a landmark of Tucson featured on the T-shirt. 5:30 am day of race registration. http://taggrun.com/event/fourth-of-july-5k-freedom-runwalk/

8 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night – July 8 – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. Free with museum admission.5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

9 TUCSON: Run with the Roosters – Old Tucson. 5 mile run & walk, closed to traffic course runs on Kinney Rd., along Tucson Mountain Park, into the Ironwood Picnic Grounds, back on Kinney Rd., then a turnaround back to Old Tucson, with customized finisher tech shirts, free Mexican breakfast snow cones, our cooling slip n slide, and overall and 5-year age group awards with the infamous Rooster trophies. 5 am. http://www.everyoneruns.net

15 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night – July 15 – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. Free with museum admission.5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

16 TUCSON: International Boys & Men’s Choral Festival – UA Crowder Hall. Boys and men’s choirs as well as individual male singers from around the world. The festival program will feature treble choir music, male choir music, and a grand finale of combined choirs of the highest artistic quality and diversity to enhance the choral experience for the singers while maintaining audience appeal. $8-20. 3 pm. 520-296-6277 or http://www.boyschorus.org

17 TUCSON: Jazz with Robin Bessier & Lexi Weege – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. Female jazz vocalists - Brazilian, Latin, Swing, Blues, Ballads, Bop, R&B, Roaring Twenties and more. $13-18. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

22 TUCSON: David Blaine Live – Fox Theatre. http://livenation.com

22 TUCSON: 2017Cool Summer Nights at the Desert Museum: Insect Insanity – Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Let’s celebrate Incredible Insects and Amazing Arthropods! The Sonoran Desert is a hot spot of insect diversity and this is your chance to meet them. Tonight, get a bugs-eye view of many of the million species of arthropods that make the Sonoran Desert their home. Free with admission. 5-10 pm. http://desertmuseum.org

29 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night – July 29 – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. Free with museum admission. 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

COCHISE

JUNE:

29-30 DRAGOON: 8th Annual Garlic Festival and Benefit – Triangle T Ranch. Vendors, music, food, fun, games, prizes, crafts, garlic cooking contest, farmer’s market, benefits Wounded Warriors and Make-A-Wish of Arizona. 10 am – 6 pm. 520-586-7533 or http://www.azretreatcenter.com/

JULY:

1 TOMBSTONE: Tombstone Freedom Days – On Historic Allen Street. A Celebration of the American Experience. Parade at 11 am and street events until 3 pm. Sponsored by the Tombstone Lions Club.

4 SIERRA VISTA: 50th Annual 4th of July Celebration - Veterans Memorial Park. 7th annual pets & people promenade, military displays, arts & crafts vendors, “Salute to the Union,” fireworks display at 8:05 pm. Free. 520-417-6960 or http://www.visitsierravista.com

SANTA CRUZ

JULY:

4 TUBAC: Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration - Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. An assortment of free games for the kids including hula hoops, water balloon and bean bag toss, coin guess, and others, kids can make authentic adobe bricks to take home, free hot dogs, nachos, watermelon, and lemonade, “squirt-down” courtesy of the Tubac Fire Department. Free. 10 am – noon. http://www.azstateparks.com or http://www.tubacaz.com

29 ELGIN: HarvestFest at Sonoita Vineyards - This is a grand all-weekend festival, with hundreds of guests participating in the activities including grape stomping competitions, horse-drawn vineyard tours, along with tastings and pairings showing off our signature wines. 520-455-5893 or http://www.sonoitavineyards.com

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

