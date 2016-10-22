May and June events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy the cooler winter weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

MAY:

19-28 STATEWIDE: Arizona Spring Restaurant Week – Take advantage of restaurant week pricing on a three course pre-fixe meal for either $33 or $44 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), at participating restaurants throughout the state, a great excuse to get and see and taste Arizona. http://www.arizonarestaurantweek.com

20-21 TUCSON: Ballet Tucson 2 - Stevie Eller Dance Theatre. Ballet Tucson’s exceptional youth company presents its end of season concert. $25 festival seating. 7:30 &2 pm. http://ballettucson.org/

27 TUCSON: TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run & Walk – La Placita Village. Winding through downtown neighborhoods, entrants receive ticket to the Fox Theater post-race movie and two-for-one, post-race beverages live music at the Hotel Congress. $25-35. 6:30 pm. 520-326-9383 or http://www.azroadrunners.org

JUNE:

3 TUCSON: First Saturdays Concert Series: Annon and the Late Show – Catalina State Park. Features rhythm and blues with Latin flare. An evening concert at the Trailhead with standard park admission, bring a chair and your own food and water, concerts will be canceled during severe weather. Sponsored by the Friends of Catalina SP. The Friends of Catalina State Park provide free popcorn during the concerts. $7/vehicle up to four. 7 pm. 520-628-5798 or http://www.azstateparks.com

3 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. Free with museum admission. 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

6 TUCSON: TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band –Fox Tucson Theater. Blues titans Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' share the stage with their band at the Fox Tucson Theatre for an exciting night of music, performing songs from their long-anticipated collaborative album "TajMo”. $27 - $79. 520-547-3040 or http://foxtucson.com/presents/tajmo-taj-mahal-keb-mo-band/

9 TUCSON: Friday Night Live! at Main Gate Square - Haboob – Haboob performs traditional jazz at the 2017 Jazz Concert Series at Main Gate Square shopping and dining corridor. Parking is free in the Tyndall Garage after 5 pm with Main Gate merchant validation or validation at the concert. Free. 520-622-8613 or http://www.maingatesquare.com/jazz-concert-schedule/

9-10 TUCSON: FC Tucson Women's Soccer Double Header Weekend - Kino Sports North Stadium. FC Tucson Women's Professional Soccer League (WPSL) will take on the San Diego Sealions women's soccer on Jun 9 and LA Galaxy women's soccer on Saturday, Jun 10. Gates open 1 hour before kickoff. Children 4 and under admitted free but not guaranteed seats. $7 adult, $4.90 children 5-12. 7:30 pm. 520-334-1115 x1 or http://fctucson.com/team/2017-womens-schedule-homeaway/

9-7/23 TUCSON: Queen of the Night – Tohono Chul Park. Bloom Night is coming! To celebrate the beloved Peniocereus greggii or night-blooming cereus, an exhibition in the Entry Gallery will feature the Queen of the Night in all her glory. The exhibit will include objects from Tohono Chul’s permanent collection in addition to artwork by talented regional artists. https://tohonochulpark.org

10 TUCSON: 2nd Saturdays Downtown - A free, all-ages urban street fair for the entire family. Streets are full of activities from the Kids’ Area at the So. Arizona Transportation Museum to Congress Street to the Fox Tucson Theatre. Families can walk and enjoy Downtown. Make sure the kids make it to the free movie at the Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole (at 5th Ave). 4-10 pm (March - November hours). 520-339-1744 or http://www.2ndsaturdaysdowntown.com/

10 TUCSON: Cool Summer Nights: World Oceans Night – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Enjoy complimentary sustainable seafood tastings from Fini’s Landing, Hotel Congress, Maynards, Penca, Primo at Starr Pass, and Rojo Hospitality. Learn about the biodiversity of this marine environment and how to protect it with Biosphere 2, CEDO, Desert Dolphins, Marine Awareness and Conservation Society, The Dive Shop, The Fin Foundation, and the University of Arizona. Please wear blue in honor of World Oceans Day! 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

13 TUCSON: Acoustic Alchemy in Concert at The Rialto - Triple Grammy award-nominated artist Acoustic Alchemy, an ever-evolving force in contemporary jazz, performs at the Historic Rialto Theatre. 7 pm doors open; 8 pm show time. $25-34. 520-740-1000 or http://www.rialtotheatre.com/event/1466132-acoustic-alchemy-tucson/

16 TUCSON: Jason Mraz & His Superband – Centennial Hall. http://www.livenation.com

17 TUCSON: The Tucson 23: Mexican Food Festival - JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. Celebrating Visit Tucson's best 23 miles of Mexican food in America, feature weekend stay-cation packages, food demos and education, live music and more. $45 in advance - tickets include food samplings from up to 30 of the participating restaurants, beer and tequila sampling, live mariachi and norteño music. $49. 6 pm. 520-797-3959 or http://saaca.org/

17 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Creatures of the Night – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Want to know what creatures party in the nighttime? Here’s your chance to find out! Experience live animal interpretations on grounds, spend time with our animated animals, and enjoy our popular Desert Survivors show. Free with museum admission. 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

22 TUCSON: Gordon Lightfoot In Concert: The Legend Lives On…. – Fox Tucson Theatre. Presenting the legendary singer-songwriter. The tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot's own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-year musical career. $35 and up. 8 pm. 520-624-1515 or http://foxtucson.com

23 TUCSON: FC Tucson Women's Soccer vs. Phoenix Del sol - Kino Sports North Stadium. FC Tucson Women's Professional Soccer League (WPSL) will take on the Phoenix Del Sol women's soccer team. Starts at 7:30 pm. Gates open 1 hour before kickoff. $7 adult, $4.90 children 5-12, Children 4 and under admitted free but not guaranteed seats. 520-334-1115 x1 or http://fctucson.com/team/2017-womens-schedule-homeaway/

24 TUCSON: Few Miles South – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. 5-piece blend of traditional and modern country sounds with sonic influences ranging from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, to the Allman Brothers and Sturgill Simpson. $13-28. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

24 TUCSON: 2017 Cool Summer Nights: Astronomy Night – Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Join experts from the National Optical Astronomy Observatory (NOAO) for a star-studded adventure with lots of Solar System hands-on activities. Enjoy a lively discussion with Dr. Kevin Hainline about the fascinating formation of our solar system and the wonders of the night sky. He is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Arizona and member of the James Webb Space Telescope NIRCam science team. Free with museum admission, 5-10 pm. 520-883-2702 or http://www.desertmuseum.org

24-25 TUCSON: The Tucson KidFest - Tucson Convention Center. The event will be held indoors at the Tucson Convention Center and will offer activities for kids of all ages, including skateboard/BMX half pipe shows, game trucks, jumping castles, carnival rides, laser tag, a Bookman’s Entertainment Area and more. 11 am. $15-12, 520-791-4101 X 1 or 800-745-3000 or http://tucsonconventioncenter.com/events/tucson-kidsfest/

COCHISE

MAY:

27-29 SIERRA VISTA: Savor Sierra Vista - Includes a Sky Islands Summit Challenge and a Wine, Beer and Spirits Festival. http://www.sierravistaaz.gov/event/savor-sierra-vista/

27-29 TOMBSTONE: 37th Annual Wyatt Earp Days – Celebrate the life and times of the Old West’s most famous lawman in “the town too tough to die,” gunfights & skits in the street, chili cook-off, hangings, street entertainment, look alike contests, 1880's fashion show. Free. 520-266-5266 or http://www.tombstonechamber.com

JUNE:

16-18 BISBEE: GLBT Pride Weekend – Downtown. Street fair, leather and lace ball, pool party, music, dancing. Free. http://www.bisbeepride.com

29-30 DRAGOON: 8th Annual Garlic Festival and Benefit – Triangle T Ranch. Vendors, music, food, fun, games, prizes, crafts, garlic cooking contest, farmer’s market, benefits Wounded Warriors and Make-A-Wish of Arizona. 10 am – 6 pm. 520-586-7533 or http://www.azretreatcenter.com/

SANTA CRUZ

MAY:

27-8/26 ELGIN: Elgin Summer Concert Series – Kief-Joshua Elgin Tasting Room. Featuring a variety of live entertainers, including Angel Diamond and Rhythm Jax, Jenny Jarnigan, the Bryan Dean Trio, Corey Spector, Kroehler & Rovnak, Sage Gentle-Wing, Josh McCormack, Blaine Long, Joerdie (the daughter of the Brand New Key, the Rollerskate Song singer Melanie), Tommy Tucker, Jacob Acosta Band and more. Saturdays, 1-4 pm. http://www.kj-vineyards.com

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

