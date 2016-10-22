May events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy the cooler winter weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

11 TUCSON: Oro Valley Concert Series: Dirty Rice - Oro Valley Marketplace. Rockabilly high energy, toe tapping music formulated from the Southwest, sparked with modern and traditional influences of rockabilly music, song topics cover everything from cruising with your girl on a Saturday night to sex drugs & rock-n-roll, our sound is still developing just as the world we live in, come grow with us, second Thursday each month. Free. 6 pm. 520-797-3959 or http://saaca.org/

12 TUCSON: 27th Annual Mt. Lemmon Hill Climb – Mt. Lemmon. Road bike ride, followed by an optional lunch at Summerhaven, includes four sag stops, roundtrip to Ski Valley is 56 miles, with 6,600 feet of elevation gain and 4.5% average grade. $15-45. http://www.bikegaba.org

12-13 TUCSON: Weird Plant Sale – Tucson Botanical Gardens. Quirky once-a-year sale devoted to oddball plants and strange pottery from booths set up throughout the Gardens, specialty vendors will have crazy selections, an opportunity to ask detailed questions about the fun and funky plants offered, focuses on rare, unusual or downright strange cacti and succulents, a selection of offbeat, locally hand-made pottery is also featured. 8 am – 1 pm. http://www.tucsonbotanical.org

13 MARANA: 4th Annual Marana's Mother's Day 5K - Gladden Farms Park. Features a family fun walk/run. Every participant receives a raffle ticket. Snacks and refreshments provided. Moms get a rose at the finish line. 8 pm. http://www.discovermarana.org/events/maranas-mothers-day-5k/

14 TUCSON: Tucson 5000 Run/Walk – Reid Park. Pancake flat, one of the fastest 5K in the west, pancake-flat, part of the 2017 Running Shop Grand Prix, also a kid’s race, benefits Pima Community College Cross Country Team. $20-25. 7 am. 520-326-9383 or http://www.azroadrunners.org

19-28 STATEWIDE: Arizona Spring Restaurant Week – Take advantage of restaurant week pricing on a three course pre-fixe meal for either $33 or $44 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), at participating restaurants throughout the state, a great excuse to get and see and taste Arizona. http://www.arizonarestaurantweek.com

20-21 TUCSON: Ballet Tucson 2 - Stevie Eller Dance Theatre. Ballet Tucson’s exceptional youth company presents its end of season concert. $25 festival seating. 7:30 &2 pm. http://ballettucson.org/

27 TUCSON: TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K Night Run & Walk – La Placita Village. Winding through downtown neighborhoods, entrants receive ticket to the Fox Theater post-race movie and two-for-one, post-race beverages live music at the Hotel Congress. $25-35. 6:30 pm. 520-326-9383 or http://www.azroadrunners.org

COCHISE

10 WILLCOX: Full Moon Walks - Chiricahua National Monument. Join a ranger for a half-mile walk around the Massai Point Nature Trail under the full moon. Come discover how to be comfortable under the full moon, using all your senses, and see the similarities between humans and nocturnal animals. While humans primarily rely on sight, our other senses are just as useful, especially when exploring at night. Limited to 20, must pre-register. 8 pm. 520-824-3560 x9302

12 BISBEE: Oliver House Ghost Hunt - Paranormal investigators on a guided tour of the Oliver House to point out haunted locations within the building, learn to use professional ghost hunting equipment, including K2 Meters, EMF detectors, digital voice recorders, learn to take proper photographs while on a ghost hunt, use their borrowed equipment to search for paranormal evidence, a spirit communication session commences in the Parlor Room. $35. http://OldBisbeeGhostTour.com

12-13 DOUGLAS: 4th Annual Douglas Days – Raul Castro Park. Food & craft vendors, live music from local bands, kid’s entertainment, performances and more, parade, local folklorico and dance groups. http://www.douglasaz.org/douglasdays

20-21 WILLCOX: Willcox Wine Country Spring Festival - Historic Railroad Park. Willcox American Viticulture Area produces 75% of the state's grapes. Join all as we celebrate the harvest and the Arizona wines from the Willcox region. Rated one of the Top 10 Wine Festivals. Includes music, art, and vendors. Free. $25 tastings.11 am - 5 pm. 520-384-2272 or http://willcoxwinecountry.org/

27-29 SIERRA VISTA: Savor Sierra Vista - Includes a Sky Islands Summit Challenge and a Wine, Beer and Spirits Festival. http://www.sierravistaaz.gov/event/savor-sierra-vista/

27-29 TOMBSTONE: 37th Annual Wyatt Earp Days – Celebrate the life and times of the Old West’s most famous lawman in “the town too tough to die,” gunfights & skits in the street, chili cook-off, hangings, street entertainment, look alike contests, 1880's fashion show. Free. 520-266-5266 or http://www.tombstonechamber.com

SANTA CRUZ

14 PATAGONIA: Skyline Flutes Quartet - Benderly-Kendall Opera House. Jerry Ervin, Christine Harper, Fran Moskovitz & Sandra Schwoebel. Since 2009, southern Arizona's only professional flute quartet. $20-23. 3 pm. 520-394-0129 or 888-202-1942 or https://www.scfpapresents.org/performance-schedule

20 PATAGONIA: Mariachi Festival – Patagonia Lake State Park. A variety of Southern Arizona Mariachi bands. Featuring authentic Mexican food, hot dogs, hamburgers, kettle corn & shaved ice! Visitors may bring their own picnic basket and a Piñata for the kids! Don’t forget to bring: Plenty of water, lawn chair, sunscreen, hat. In addition, Patagonia offers fishing, birding, boat tours, and nature walks. $15-20/vehicle (up to 4 adults). 10 am. http://azstateparks.com/parks/pala/events.html

27-8/26 ELGIN: Elgin Summer Concert Series – Kief-Joshua Elgin Tasting Room. Featuring a variety of live entertainers, including Angel Diamond and Rhythm Jax, Jenny Jarnigan, the Bryan Dean Trio, Corey Spector, Kroehler & Rovnak, Sage Gentle-Wing, Josh McCormack, Blaine Long, Joerdie (the daughter of the Brand New Key, the Rollerskate Song singer Melanie), Tommy Tucker, Jacob Acosta Band and more. Saturdays, 1-4 pm. http://www.kj-vineyards.com

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

