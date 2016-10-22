November events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy the cooler fall weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

NOVEMBER:

4-25 TUCSON: The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show – Hilton Tucson East. Your ticket includes our signature murder mystery show with a Prize Package for the Top Sleuth of the night, as well as a fantastic four course plated dinner (with a choice of three different entrees), and many more surprises during the show. $49.95 plus tax. Saturdays, 6 pm. 866-496-0535 or http://www.thedinnerdetective.com/tcs

9-11 TUCSON: Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival – Tucson Expo Center. Exhibits from many companies, new products, techniques and ideas, ‘make and take’ workshops, educational seminars. $10. Thu & Fri 10 am – 5 pm, Sat 10 am - 4 pm. http://www.quiltcraftsew.com/tucson.html

10-11 TUCSON: Artists of the Southwest – Rillito Park Pavilions. Artists of the Southwest is pleased to announce an exciting new and affordable fine art fair showcasing southern Arizona artist, there will also be food trucks and music. Free. 10 am – 5 pm. 520-612-9519

11 SAHUARITA: 9th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival – Green Valley Pecan Company. The Sahuarita Pecan Festival November 11 will feature the popular Pecan Classic and Family Nut Run/Walk. A variety of pecan activities will be showcased, including a pecan pie contest and pecan nut cracking competition. Harvest demonstrations, kid’s area, food court, marketplace and much more! Free. 9 am – 5 pm, 520-329-5790 or http://www.sahuaritapecanfestival.com/

11 TUCSON: Living History Day Honoring Our Veterans - Tucson Presidio Museum. This replica of the city’s original adobe-walled fortress comes alive with demonstrations of children’s games, old and new world foods, and fresh baked bread and handmade tortillas to sample. Pump the bellows of the blacksmith’s forge and watch soldiers practice their drills and fire a cannon. $5, Second Saturdays from October through April, 10 am – 3 pm. 520-837-8119 or http://tucsonpresidiotrust.org/

11 TUCSON: 2017 Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony – The American Legion Post 7 hosts a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in downtown Tucson starting at Granada and Alameda. 11 am. http://www.tucsonveteransdayparade.org/

11 VAIL: Colossal Vail 50/50 - Colossal Cave Mountain Park. Run 50 miles or 50K on the Arizona Trail between the foothills of the Santa Rita Mountains and Saguaro National Park, 100% singletrack, flat, fast and organized, benefits the Arizona Trail Association. 6:30 am. http://www.aztrail.org/cv5050/

11-12 TUCSON: TOSCA - Tucson Music Hall. The beautiful and fiery Italian diva Floria Tosca is passionately in love with the artist Mario Cavaradossi, dreaming of their life together. But soon, she is caught in the political intrigues of Rome and a sinister web spun by Baron Scarpia, the Chief of Police. Tosca is looking for a way out, when Scarpia offers a solution: submit to him, and he will let the couple leave the city unharmed. 7:30 & 3 pm. 520-293-4336 or http://www.azopera.org

12 TUCSON: 13th Annual Everyone Runs TMC Fleet Feet Half Marathon, Saguaro Physicians 5K and Children Fun Run – Sabino High School. Picturesque mostly flat course, neighborhood roads at foot of Catalina Mountains, live music, water stations, awards and finisher shirts for half and 5Kers, awards for top 1st, 2nd & 3rd place recreational walkers. 7 am. http://www.everyoneruns.net

18 TUCSON: 35th Annual El Tour de Tucson presented by Casino del Sol Resort – TCC. Thousands of cyclists from around the world compete, perimeter tour with 106-, 76-, 54-, 37-, 5- and ¼- mile courses open to pros, fitness buffs, fun-lovers and kids, by Perimeter Bicycling Association of America. 520-745-2033 or http://www.pbaa.com

COCHISE

NOVEMBER:

10-12 BISBEE: 6th Annual Sidepony Express Music Festival - A three-day showcase of emerging independent musical artists in about 18 unique venues and with more than 80 bands who each play several times throughout the weekend in different spaces. This event is open and free to the public. Fri 4 pm – 2 am, Sat noon – 2 am, Sun noon – 11 pm. http://sideponyexpressmusicfestival.com/

24-25 BISBEE: 35th Annual Historic Home Tour - Historic District. Bisbee residents open their doors giving visitors a glimpse into the town’s architectural history, turn-of-the-century splendor comes to life with docents – some in period costume – leading house tours and answering questions about the homes. $15. 10 am - 4 pm. 520-432-3539 or http://www.discoverbisbee.com or http://www.bisbeehometour.com

26 BENSON: Thanksgiving Fiesta of Books – Singing Wind Book Shop. It celebrates regional books with readings by regional authors of history, fiction, natural history and more. There will also be munchies and valet parking. Free. 1 pm. 520-586-2425 or http://www.bensonvisitorcenter.com

SANTA CRUZ

NOVEMBER

11 ELGIN: 17th Annual St. Martin's New Release Festival - Sonoita Vineyards. Celebrating the release of new wines and blessing of the new vintage, admission include souvenir wine glass, food and wine pairings, wine tasting, winery tours from the wine maker and vineyard tours. $35. 10 am - 5 pm. 520-455-5893 or http://www.sonoitavineyards.com

11 TUBAC: Old Town Tubac Historic Adobe Building Tour - Tour inside Old Town historic adobe buildings within Tubac's National Historic District and learn about the rich lives and times of their residents who over hundreds of years shaped the Tubac, Where Art and History Meet, we know today. Co-sponsored by the Tubac Historical Society and the Lowe House Project artist in residency program. $40. 10 am - 3 pm. 520-398-2020 or http://ths-tubac.org

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

