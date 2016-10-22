October & November events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy the cooler fall weather in southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

OCTOBER:

19-22 TUCSON: 2nd Annual Film Fest Tucson – Scottish Rite Cathedral. The annual Film Fest Tucson will present a hand-picked collection of films in the illustrious Scottish Rite Cathedral in downtown Tucson. Included in the program will be Arizona premieres of new independent films from around the country, special guests including directors, producers, on-screen talent, and others, along with one-of-a-kind presentations of films from Arizona's history. $10. http://filmfesttucson.com/

21 MARANA: Cotton Festival – Marana Heritage River Park. Join friends and neighbors as the community celebrates its agrarian roots, this annual event promises a good time down on the farm with music, animals, food trucks, RV camping, rodeo demonstrations and more. Free. 4-9 pm. http://www.MaranaEvents.com

21 TUCSON: Light the Night Walk - Tucson - Kino Sports Park. A fundraising campaign benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and their funding of research to find blood cancer cures. 5 pm. http://www.lightthenight.org/az/

21 TUCSON: 11th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show – The Gregory. 11th Annual Tucson Classics Car Show; giving more than $1,085,000 to Children's charities! Enter to win a 2008 Corvette Convertible or other great prizes! Admission is $5 for each person and $25 for each car! 10 am – 4 pm. 520-440-4503 or https://tucsonclassicscarshow.com

22 ORO VALLEY: Saguaro Sunrise Bike & Skate – Rancho Vistoso Blvd. A family friendly bike and skate event. Skaters and cyclists choose to compete in a 42k, 21k bike or a 42k, 21k, 5k skate. Athletes can expect a smooth rolling surface with picturesque views of the desert and mountains with some hills and few turns on this out and back 13-mile course. $25-105. 7 am – 1 pm. 480-734-0558 or http://www.saguarosunrise.com

22 TUCSON: Grapes to Glass – Maynards Market & Kitchen. Grapes to Glass is a wine festival that harmonizes local wines, delicious food, live music, distinctive crafts, and regional artwork in an idyllic venue for eager wine enthusiasts. $30-35. 3-6 pm. 520-545-0577 or https://maynardstucson.com/events/grapes-to-glass/

28-29 TUCSON: Heart of Tucson Arts Fall Open Studio Tour - Heart of Tucson Art plans, promotes and implements biannual self-guided Open Studio tours within our mid-town Tucson community to promote the role of the artist, celebrate the rich artistic culture of the Tucson Arts District and help the local economy thrive! Free. 11 am – 5 pm. http://www.heartoftucsonart.org/

29 TUCSON: Cyclovia Tucson - Cyclovia Tucson is open to walkers, bicyclists, and roller-bladers, connecting neighborhoods and businesses in North/Central Tucson Central/North Tucson with alternative transportation. Free. 10 am – 3 pm. 520-261-8777 or http://www.cycloviatucson.org/

29-30 TUCSON: TMC Get Moving Halloween Weekend Events – Southern AZ Roadrunners presents the third event in the Gabe Zimmermann Triple Crown: a half-marathon featuring A-Mountain, with companion 5K walk/run. $15-75. 6:30 am. 520-991-0733 or http://www.azroadrunners.org

NOVEMBER:

3-5 TUCSON: 31st Annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Scottish Highland Games - Rillito Raceway Park. Kilted bagpipe bands, Scottish, Irish, Cornish, Welsh music, dancing, food, athletic competitions, clan tents, vendors, military re-creations. $. 520-909-7299 or http://www.tucsoncelticfestival.org

4-25 TUCSON: The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show – Hilton Tucson East. Your ticket includes our signature murder mystery show with a Prize Package for the Top Sleuth of the night, as well as a fantastic four course plated dinner (with a choice of three different entrees), and many more surprises during the show. $49.95 plus tax. Saturdays, 6 pm. 866-496-0535 or http://www.thedinnerdetective.com/tcs

5 TUCSON: 28th Annual All Soul’s Procession – A two-mile, human-powered procession that ends in the finalizing action of burning a large urn filled with the hopes, offerings and wishes for those who have passed, a celebration and mourning of the lives of our loved ones. 520-770-1533 or 520-624-5004 or http://www.allsoulsprocession.org or http://www.visitTucson.org

9-11 TUCSON: Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival – Tucson Expo Center. Exhibits from many companies, new products, techniques and ideas, ‘make and take’ workshops, educational seminars. $10. Thu & Fri 10 am – 5 pm, Sat 10 am - 4 pm. http://www.quiltcraftsew.com/tucson.html

10-11 TUCSON: Artists of the Southwest – Rillito Park Pavilions. Artists of the Southwest is pleased to announce an exciting new and affordable fine art fair showcasing southern Arizona artist, there will also be food trucks and music. Free. 10 am – 5 pm. 520-612-9519

11 SAHUARITA: 9th Annual Sahuarita Pecan Festival – Green Valley Pecan Company. The Sahuarita Pecan Festival November 11 will feature the popular Pecan Classic and Family Nut Run/Walk. A variety of pecan activities will be showcased, including a pecan pie contest and pecan nut cracking competition. Harvest demonstrations, kid’s area, food court, marketplace and much more! Free. 9 am – 5 pm, 520-329-5790 or http://www.sahuaritapecanfestival.com/

11 TUCSON: Living History Day Honoring Our Veterans - Tucson Presidio Museum. This replica of the city’s original adobe-walled fortress comes alive with demonstrations of children’s games, old and new world foods, and fresh baked bread and handmade tortillas to sample. Pump the bellows of the blacksmith’s forge and watch soldiers practice their drills and fire a cannon. $5, Second Saturdays from October through April, 10 am – 3 pm. 520-837-8119 or http://tucsonpresidiotrust.org/

11 TUCSON: 2017 Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony – The American Legion Post 7 hosts a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony in downtown Tucson starting at Granada and Alameda. 11 am. http://www.tucsonveteransdayparade.org/

11 VAIL: Colossal Vail 50/50 - Colossal Cave Mountain Park. Run 50 miles or 50K on the Arizona Trail between the foothills of the Santa Rita Mountains and Saguaro National Park, 100% singletrack, flat, fast and organized, benefits the Arizona Trail Association. 6:30 am. http://www.aztrail.org/cv5050/

11-12 TUCSON: TOSCA - Tucson Music Hall. The beautiful and fiery Italian diva Floria Tosca is passionately in love with the artist Mario Cavaradossi, dreaming of their life together. But soon, she is caught in the political intrigues of Rome and a sinister web spun by Baron Scarpia, the Chief of Police. Tosca is looking for a way out, when Scarpia offers a solution: submit to him, and he will let the couple leave the city unharmed. 7:30 & 3 pm. 520-293-4336 or http://www.azopera.org

12 TUCSON: 13th Annual Everyone Runs TMC Fleet Feet Half Marathon, Saguaro Physicians 5K and Children Fun Run – Sabino High School. Picturesque mostly flat course, neighborhood roads at foot of Catalina Mountains, live music, water stations, awards and finisher shirts for half and 5Kers, awards for top 1st, 2nd & 3rd place recreational walkers. 7 am. http://www.everyoneruns.net

18 TUCSON: 35th Annual El Tour de Tucson presented by Casino del Sol Resort – TCC. Thousands of cyclists from around the world compete, perimeter tour with 106-, 76-, 54-, 37-, 5- and ¼- mile courses open to pros, fitness buffs, fun-lovers and kids, by Perimeter Bicycling Association of America. 520-745-2033 or http://www.pbaa.com

COCHISE

OCTOBER:

15-20 TOMBSTONE: 9th Annual Wyatt Earp’s Vendetta Ride – Five-day ride into the Chiricahua, Dragoon and Whetstone Mountains, visiting spots where Wyatt and his posse killed Florentio Cruz, had a shoot-out with the cowboys, killed “Curly Bill” Brocius, plus Johnny Ringo’s gravesite and more, horses, tack, food, provided, reservations required. http://great-american-adventures.com/horseback-riding-adventures/wyatt-earps-vendetta-ride-tombstone-arizona-territory/

20-22 TOMBSTONE: 88th Annual Helldorado Days – Reenactments, shootouts, parade, 1880 ladies fashion show, Indian dancers, carnival, live music, contests.10 am – 5 pm. 520-457-3451 or http://www.tombstonechamber.com or http://www.tombstonehelldoradodays.com/

20-22 WILLCOX: The Wild Bunch Film Festival - The Willcox Historic Theater. A film festival for the western genre. Oct 20th Kickoff party. Oct 21st & 22nd Indie western films will screen. Meet Celebrities. Red carpet event and award show. $10 and up. Fri 7-10 pm, Sat-Sun 11 am - 10 pm. 702-327-0331 or http://www.thewildbunchfilmfestival.com

21 BISBEE: 27th Annual Bisbee 1000 –The Great Stair Climb - Run, walk, explore Europeanesque Bisbee, AZ on this 4.5-mile course up 9 sets of stairs (over 1000 total steps) and down winding roads, at a mile-high altitude; the world’s longest and highest stair-master. Or, try the Bisbee 1000 Ironman Ice Competition (with Regular and Firefighter divisions). Cash Prizes! Relax and refresh with the Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival. 520-266-0401 or http://www.bisbee1000.org

21 BISBEE: Bisbee 1000 Ironman Ice Competition – Meet at the stairs east of 201 Tombstone Canyon, Bisbee, AZ. Regular Division and Firefighter (same event but in full turnout gear) Division. Competitors carry a 10lb block of ice with old-fashioned tongs up 155 stairs, across a trail, down a steep road to the finish line. It's an intense 1/4-mile course, cash prizes, 11am, register, online, or at the event. http://www.bisbee1000.org/

21 BISBEE: 6th Annual Bisbee 1000 Craft Beer Festival – Outdoor venue next to Bisbee Coffee Co., Bisbee, AZ. Brews, food, music! VIP entry 1:30pm ($40) and general admission 2-6 pm ($25 or $20 for those who bring their own 2017 Bisbee 1000 race bib as verification). Tickets at the gate. http://www.bisbee1000.org

21 WILLCOX: 2nd Annual Boulder Dash 13K/30K Trail Run - Chiricahua National Monument. A single-track trail run with breathtaking views (not just because of the elevation changes!) Both distances start 1 mile from the entrance of Chiricahua National Monument along Hwy 191. As runners enter the park, they hit the trail system. 13K runners will enjoy a beautiful out and back route and showcases the ranchland and historic buildings inside the monument. http://www.rocamotion.com/

21-22 WILLCOX: Willcox Wine Country Fall Festival – Railroad Park. Willcox American Viticulture Area produces 75% of the state's grapes. Join all as we celebrate the harvest and the Arizona wines from the Willcox region. Rated one of the Top 10 Wine Festivals. Includes music, art, and vendors. Free. $25 tastings. 11 am - 5 pm. 520-384-2272 or http://willcoxwinecountry.org/

21-22 WILLCOX: Fall Pumpkin Celebration - Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins. Pumpkin picking, family activities, corn maze with 2 levels of difficulty, pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast and apple smoked burger lunch, homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Free. 8:30 am – 5 pm. 520-384-2084 or http://www.appleannies.com

25-29 TOMBSTONE: Border Town – Tombstone Livery Stable. Cowboy Action Shooting Arizona State Championship, shopping vendors, food, public welcome. http://www.bordertowncas.com/index.php

28-29 BENSON: Family Campout – Kartchner Cavers State Park. Ideal for those new to camping. An activity filled weekend could include fishing, archery, mountain biking, hiking, or birding, depending on the date and park chosen. Trained camp coordinators will assist by teaching campers how to set up a tent, prepare food outside, build a fire and work on a service project. $90 for a family up to four. http://AZStateParks.com/family-camp

28-29 ELGIN & WILLCOX: Grapes and Goodies: Tricks and Treats - Kief-Joshua Vineyards. A devilishly, daring good time over the Halloween weekend. For Grapes and Goodies: Tricks and Treats, every 12 wine tasters will get an unusual wine-pairing goody, while the 13th person gets the trick! 11 am – 5 pm. 520-455-5582

28-29 WILLCOX: Fall Pumpkin Celebration - Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins. Pumpkin picking, family activities, corn maze with 2 levels of difficulty, pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast and apple smoked burger lunch, homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Free. 8:30 am – 5 pm. 520-384-2084 or http://www.appleannies.com

NOVEMBER:

4 BISBEE: 3rd Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival – Historic Warren Ball Park. The Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless is bringing the Annual Bisbee Mariachi Festival to City Park again. Come be a part of this fundraiser that celebrates culture, history and the arts! $10, kids ten & under free. 11 am - 6 pm. https://bisbeearizona.com/

10-12 BISBEE: 6th Annual Sidepony Express Music Festival - A three-day showcase of emerging independent musical artists in about 18 unique venues and with more than 80 bands who each play several times throughout the weekend in different spaces. This event is open and free to the public. Fri 4 pm – 2 am, Sat noon – 2 am, Sun noon – 11 pm. http://sideponyexpressmusicfestival.com/

24-25 BISBEE: 35th Annual Historic Home Tour - Historic District. Bisbee residents open their doors giving visitors a glimpse into the town’s architectural history, turn-of-the-century splendor comes to life with docents – some in period costume – leading house tours and answering questions about the homes. $15. 10 am - 4 pm. 520-432-3539 or http://www.discoverbisbee.com or http://www.bisbeehometour.com

26 BENSON: Thanksgiving Fiesta of Books – Singing Wind Book Shop. It celebrates regional books with readings by regional authors of history, fiction, natural history and more. There will also be munchies and valet parking. Free. 1 pm. 520-586-2425 or http://www.bensonvisitorcenter.com

SANTA CRUZ

OCTOBER:

21 TUBAC: Juan Bautista de Anza Day - Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. A living history celebration of the Indian, Mexican and Spanish Colonial periods, with living history demonstrations, period costumes, street theater, children’s activities and food. Free. 8 am – noon. 520-398-2252 or http://www.tubacaz.com

NOVEMBER

11 ELGIN: 17th Annual St. Martin's New Release Festival - Sonoita Vineyards. Celebrating the release of new wines and blessing of the new vintage, admission include souvenir wine glass, food and wine pairings, wine tasting, winery tours from the wine maker and vineyard tours. $35. 10 am - 5 pm. 520-455-5893 or http://www.sonoitavineyards.com

11 TUBAC: Old Town Tubac Historic Adobe Building Tour - Tour inside Old Town historic adobe buildings within Tubac's National Historic District and learn about the rich lives and times of their residents who over hundreds of years shaped the Tubac, Where Art and History Meet, we know today. Co-sponsored by the Tubac Historical Society and the Lowe House Project artist in residency program. $40. 10 am - 3 pm. 520-398-2020 or http://ths-tubac.org

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.