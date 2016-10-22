September events happening in southern Arizona

Looking for something to do to enjoy southern Arizona? Check out this list and make your plans.

PIMA

2-30 TUCSON: The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show – Hilton Tucson East. Your ticket includes our signature murder mystery show with a Prize Package for the Top Sleuth of the night, as well as a fantastic four course plated dinner (with a choice of three different entrees), and many more surprises during the show. $49.95 plus tax. Saturdays, 6 pm. 866-496-0535 or http://www.thedinnerdetective.com/tcs

8 TUCSON: Samuel J – Music for the Soul – Sea of Glass Center for the Arts. Conscious activist musician from the UK. Performance highlights include playing for the Dalai Lama, the Olympic Games in London, and with known artists around the world such as Michael Franti, Xavier Rudd, Trevor Hall, Nahko Bear, Gabriel Pensador and many more. $20-25. 7:30 pm. 520-398-2542 or http://theseaofglass.org

9 ORACLE: GLOW: Mystifying Oracle Night – Triangle L Ranch. Come venture into another world under the moon and stars for a night of illumination and imagination set in the lush, high desert. Experience GLOWing artwork and multi-media installations, theatrical performances and live music along five acres of lighted trails. Food available for purchase. Wear a glowing costume and join the celebration. $15, 13 and under is $8. 7-11 pm. http://www.triangleLranch.com

15-23 TUCSON: 10th Annual Underground Film Festival - The Screening Room will show a number of Arizona, U.S., and world premieres. One of the nation’s top underground cult film festivals, films from categories of Narrative, Horror, Documentaries, Experimental, Animation, and we are proud to be the only festival to offer an Exploitation category. 520-882-0204 or http://www.azundergroundfilmfest.com/

16 ORACLE: Prickly Pear Fruit Processing Workshop – Oracle State Park. Join Sonoran Herbalist, John Slattery, for a trail walk and talk to learn about the wonders of the prickly pear cactus, with some discussion about prickly pear medicine. With blender and straining equipment, John will demonstrate a relatively quick and simple method to process prickly pear at home. Enjoy a freshly made juice drink. Workshop is $15 in addition to the park entrance fee. Reservation is required by calling the park. The program is limited to 15. Sponsored by Friends of Oracle State Park. 8-11 am. http://azstateparks.com/oracle

17 TUCSON: TMC 10K – Pima Community College. 10K and 5K and children’s dash. $33-40. 6:30 am. http://www.everyoneruns.net/

21-24 TUCSON: 41st Annual Tucson Greek Festival – St. Demetrios Orthodox Church. Celebrates Greek food, drink, and music and offers dance lessons, children's activities, tours of the church, and vendor displays. $3. Thurs. 4-10 pm; Fri. 3-11 pm; Sat. noon-11 pm; Sun. noon-9 pm. 520-888-0505 or http://www.stdemetriostucson.org or http://www.tucsongreekfest.com/

23 ORACLE: Oracle Ford Peppersauce Round Up - An outdoor festival featuring a 10-mile and 5K trail run on the AZT; 40- and 50-mile gravel grinder bike ride; BBQ and craft beer; seven regional bluegrass and country bands, a climbing wall for the kids, as well as a BMX pump track. A free walk/run for kids and families on the scenic trails around Peppersauce Station, Zip lines will be open throughout the day. http://www.americanbunnyhop.com/peppersauce-roundup-festival.html

23 TUCSON: Jesse Colin Young and Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre – Fox Tucson Theatre. Danny Zelisko Presents music legends Jesse Colin Young - best known for his tenure as the founder of influential late 60s-early 70s band, The Youngbloods and for a lengthy, successful, on-going solo career as The Jesse Colin Young Band - and former Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre as they bring their co-headline tour. $25. 8 pm. http://dannyzeliskopresents.com/

23 TUCSON: Born & Brewed Beer Battle – Hotel Congress. Tucson breweries compete for people's and judge's choice of Best Beer during an evening of tasting local beers, food, and music while voting for your favorite brews. $15-50. 6-9 pm. 520-545-0577 or http://www.hotelcongress.com

24 TUCSON: Desert Museum's Annual Plant Sale - Arizona Sonora Desert Museum. Arrive early for the best selection of more than 250 different species of plants. Not only will guests enjoy shopping a variety of unusual and beautiful selections, they will leave with an understanding of why the plants they purchase are significant to pollinators and people. Free. 6:30 am - 12 pm. 520-883-1380 or http://desertmuseum.org/visit/events_plantsalelist.php

29 TUCSON: 17th Annual Tucson Pride on Parade - Tucson LGBT Pride parade is scheduled to return to 4th Avenue on Friday at 7pm. 520 276-9091 or http://tucsonpride.org/

30 ORACLE: GLOW: Steampunk Night – Triangle L Ranch. Come venture into another world under the moon and stars for a night of illumination and imagination set in the lush, high desert. Experience GLOWing artwork and multi-media installations, theatrical performances and live music along five acres of lighted trails. Food available for purchase. Wear a glowing costume and join the celebration. $15, 13 and under is $8. 7-11 pm. http://www.triangleLranch.com

30 TUCSON: 5th Annual Sabino Canyon FitKidz One Mile Kids Classic - These races are free One Mile races for kids under 12 years old. Events will be loads of fun and will include official timing so that the kids get the full race experience! http://www.azroadrunners.org/go/category/about/fitkidz_racing_series

COCHISE

8-9 SIERRA VISTA: Oktoberfest – Veterans Memorial Park. Enjoy two days of family fun and entertainment, enjoy the autumn weather, the variety of cuisine available from various food vendors and the live entertainment at Der Biergarten. Free. Fri 5-11 pm, Sat 11 am – 11 pm. 520-417-6980 or 520-439-2310 or http://www.sierravistaaz.gov/

8-10 BISBEE: 13th Annual Bisbee Blues Festival – City Park. 5 bands to perform at the festival include Moreland & Arbuckle, Toronzo Cannon, Mike Eldred Trio, Train Wreck and Cat Daddy and the 12 Barz Blues Band. This mixture of local and traveling performers will highlight the music community here in Bisbee and allow for attendees to see a number of much sought after national performers. $25. Noon – 10 pm. 520-227-6547 or http://www.bisbeebluesfoundation.com/

10 SIERRA VISTA: Paul Lenio 5K – Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. The Thunder Mountain Running Club and Hospice Casa de la Paz hold their annual 5K Run/Walk, begins at 8 am for walkers and runners, registration at 7 am, T-shirts for everyone who registers, all proceeds support Hospice Casa De La Paz. $10-20. http://www.thundermountainrunningclub.org/

21-24 DOUGLAS: 93rd Annual Cochise County Fair - County Fairgrounds. Carnival rides, collegiate rodeo, 4-H demonstrations, livestock auction, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, beer garden. $3-6. 520-364-3819 or http://cochisecountyfair.org/

23-24 WILLCOX: Fall Pumpkin Celebration - Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins. Pumpkin picking, family activities, corn maze with 2 levels of difficulty, pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast and apple smoked burger lunch, homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Free. 8:30 am – 5 pm. 520-384-2084 or http://www.appleannies.com

30 SIERRA VISTA: 2nd Annual Sky Island Tour Event - Windemere Hotel. 3 bicycle rides accommodating all skill levels: 62-mile, sag-supported ride looping through Bisbee, AZ; 21-mile ride on the newly-designated Cochise-Vistas route; and 5-mile ride on hike-bike paths near the hotel. The tour is sponsored by and benefits NAMI SEAZ (National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeastern Arizona) with advice and support by Cochise Bicycle Advocates. 520-459-3228 or http://skyislandtour.com

30-10/1 WILLCOX: Fall Pumpkin Celebration - Apple Annie's Produce & Pumpkins. Pumpkin picking, family activities, corn maze with 2 levels of difficulty, pumpkin and buttermilk pancake breakfast and apple smoked burger lunch, homemade pumpkin ice-cream, pumpkin pies, pumpkin bread and homemade cider donuts. Free. 8:30 am – 5 pm. 520-384-2084 or http://www.appleannies.com

SANTA CRUZ

15-17 SONOITA: 102nd Annual Santa Cruz County Fair – Sonoita Fairgrounds. Activities include a carnival, 4-H exhibits and auction, several hundred open division exhibits, ranch rodeo, barrel racing, team roping, all-day entertainment, food, premium and sweepstakes awards, BBQ lunch on Sunday prior to 4-H auction. $3-5. Gates open at 9 am. 520-455-5553 or http://www.sonoitafairgrounds.com

**Dates for events were correct at time of publication. Since dates are occasionally changed, please confirm them in advance.

