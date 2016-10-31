Stay safe this Halloween with some new technology

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Happy Monday and Happy Halloween!

Tech Expert Andy Taylor stops by Fox 11 Daybreak to show off several apps your kids can use to stay safe while trick-or-treating.

The first is the Nextdoor App.

This is used by people in communities across Southern Arizona.

Households offering candy can let app users know.

Police can also post warnings/issues on the app.

Parents can also download the "Red Panic Button" app to their kids phone.

It lets kids send out an alert if there's an emergency.

The alert can include location, and other information.

