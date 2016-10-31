Record-Breaking October 2016

October 2016 is the warmest month of October in the record book for Tucson, which goes back 122 years.

We knew it was warm, but probably not this warm. We had 26 days that reached 90°, nine of which were 95°+. Only six mornings dropped into the 50s.

The highest temperature was

October 21: Broke record warmest low temperature (71°) and tied record high (96°)

October 22: Broke record high (96°)

October 23: Broke record warmest low temperature (67°)

October 27: Broke record high (97°) *latest in any year to ever reach 95°

October 28: Broke record warmest low temperature (68°)

October 29: Tied record high (94°)

Only two of the thirty-one days had high temperatures below average.

When tallied together, the total degrees above average for afternoon highs in October 2016 is +236°.

The total degrees below average for afternoon highs is -7°.

So here's the breakdown of October records:

WARMEST AVG. HIGH:

1.) 93.1° (1952)

2.) 92.6° (2016)

3.) 92.5° (1950)

4.) 90.8° (1917)

WARMEST AVG. LOW:

1.) 62.5° (2016)

2.) 62.1° (2014)

AVG. MONTHLY TEMPERATURE (OVERALL):

1.) 77.6° (2016)

2.) 76.8° (1950)

3.) 76.4° (1952)

4.) 75.7° (2014)

October, 2016 is the warmest October in 66 years, and the warmest overall on record for Tucson.

