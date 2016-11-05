Cats pummeled in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and four touchdowns and No. 25 Washington State beat Arizona 69-7 on Saturday for the Cougars' seventh consecutive victory.



Washington State (7-2, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 25 CFP) had its highest points total since 1997 and the most ever against a Pac-12 opponent.



The Cougars hadn't won seven straight games since 2002. They and No. 4 Washington remain the only teams with undefeated Pac-12 records.



Arizona (2-7, 0-6), which has lost six games in a row, struggled on offense behind quarterbacks Brandon Dawkins, Anu Solomon and Khalil Tate. They combined to complete 11 of 23 passes for 128 yards, with one touchdown and two interceptions.



Washington State scored on its first six possessions for a 38-7 lead at halftime.



Falk, who was relieved late in the third quarter by Tyler Hilinski, completed 32 of 35 passes. He was not intercepted or sacked.



Washington State piled up 614 yards of offense while limiting Arizona to 286 yards. Samajie Grant rushed for 77 yards for the Wildcats.



Washington State's Gerard Wicks ran for two touchdowns, and Tavares Martin Jr. caught two touchdown passes. James Williams also scored a pair of touchdowns for the Cougars.



THE TAKEWAY



Arizona: The Wildcats rotated their quarterbacks all game, but could not generate much offense. The defense proved porous to WSU's Air Raid.



Washington State: Played without star nose tackle Robert Barber, who has been suspended from school for his role in a fight at a party. But Washington State had a big day on defense anyway, holding Arizona to 158 rushing yards, 50 of them on one play.



UP NEXT



Arizona hosts Colorado next Saturday.



Washington State hosts California next Saturday.

