Foles' first start of 2016

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs stuffed the offensively inept Jacksonville Jaguars on fourth down with less than 2 minutes left deep in their own territory on Sunday, preserving a 19-14 victory despite finishing without five offensive starters.



Nick Foles threw for 187 yards and a first-half touchdown toss to Albert Wilson, and helped to set up four field goals by Cairo Santos, as Kansas City (6-2) won its 10th consecutive home game.



Meanwhile, the Jaguars (2-6) couldn't overcome four turnovers - including a fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter - in their first game with quarterback coach Nathaniel Hackett directing the offense .



Blake Bortles threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns with a pick, showing little improvement after a week spent with his personal coach, Adam Dedeaux . His wide receivers hardly helped him, dropping several passes, including an early fourth-down throw that cost Jacksonville a chance at points.



Chris Ivory rumbled for 107 yards in the biggest bright spot for Jacksonville, but he fumbled going over the goal-line with 8:28 left in the game. The Jaguars quickly got the ball back, and Bortles hit T.J. Yeldon to get within 19-14 with 4:10 to go, but the extra time it took to score proved costly.



They got the ball back with 3:01 remaining, and a long scamper by Bortles gave them a chance. But his pass on fourth-and-3 at the Kansas City 32 was batted to the ground and the Chiefs ran out the clock.



They played the whole way without quarterback Alex Smith and running back Spencer Ware, who were out with concussions, and offensive guard Parker Ehinger, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury.



Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin hurt his groin on the Chiefs' first series and did not return, and tight end Travis Kelce was tossed from the game in the fourth quarter after arguing over a pass interference no-call, then tossing his towel at the official as if it was a flag.



Their lackluster offense didn't matter the way the Chiefs' defense was playing.



UP NEXT: The Jaguars return home to face the Texans on Sunday, while the Chiefs expect to have Alex Smith back when they visit Carolina.

