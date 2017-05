AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Joey Logano raced his way into NASCAR's championship finale with a victory Sunday at Phoenix International Raceway. Defending series champion Kyle Busch finished second to earn the other transfer spot into the final four.



The race went to overtime and dramatically changed in the final laps. Matt Kenseth was headed to victory until a caution set up the first overtime attempt. Kenseth then made contact with Alex Bowman that caused Kenseth to wreck and ended his title hopes.



The second overtime pitted Logano against Busch for the victory, but the drivers began the day tied in the standings and any 1-2 finish between them would get both into the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.



Keven Harvick needed to win Sunday and was the favorite because he's an eight-time Phoenix winner. He finished fourth and was eliminated.

