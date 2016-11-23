Tucson officials have already said they won't help with Trump's immigration crackdown

On Sunday, Jan. 29, it was announced President Donald Trump plans to revive a long-standing program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law.

The Associated Press said Trump will use the program to build his highly touted deportation force.

The Tucson Police Department and other city officials have already said they won't participate in any such program.

In mid November, Tucson News Now's Bud Foster reported Tucson joined nine other cities to publicly state their immigration policies will not change or they will not become part of a federal immigration deportation plan.

Some of those cities included Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Phoenix.

In December, the Tucson City Council unanimously passed a resolution declaring support for the rights of immigrants and condemning any threats of mass deportations.

"I can assure you there is no intent on the part of the Tucson Police Department to become a part of any federal immigration enforcement program," Assistant Chief Ramon Batista said.

Trump's plan could hinge on bringing back the Immigration and Nationality Act, which Congress passed in 1996.

Under the INA, local law enforcement were allowed to "perform immigration law enforcement" as long as they receive proper training from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The local teams are allowed to "identify, process, and detain immigration offenders they encounter during their regular, daily law-enforcement activity."

The program was later phased out by President Obama.

