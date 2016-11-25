New Year events in southern Arizona - Tucson News Now

New Year events in southern Arizona

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pablo.buffer.com) (Source: Pablo.buffer.com)

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Popular spots to see Christmas lights in the Valley

    Popular spots to see Christmas lights in the Valley

    Monday, November 21 2016 10:37 PM EST2016-11-22 03:37:41 GMT
    Monday, January 2 2017 12:00 AM EST2017-01-02 05:00:25 GMT
    ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo. (Source: KPHO/KTVK)

    Getting into the holiday spirit has never been easier with all of the Christmas light displays all over the Valley.  

    Getting into the holiday spirit has never been easier with all of the Christmas light displays all over the Valley.  

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

MINI TIME MACHINE MUSEUM OF MINIATURES

Now – Jan. 8, 2017

During Wee Winter Wonderland, the museum’s lobby and galleries are decorated for the season. Additionally, fifteen miniatures are decorated to depict holiday celebrations around the world and throughout time. Look for the blue and red story panels which identify the miniatures and explain the history of the holidays and traditions.

Included with museum admission. Please note: the museum will be closed New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Things To DoDiscover ArizonaMore>>

  • Tucson Premium Outlets announces 2017 weekly concert lineup

    Tucson Premium Outlets announces 2017 weekly concert lineup

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:29:09 GMT
    (Source: www.saaca.org/)(Source: www.saaca.org/)

    The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.  All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend. 

    The concert series is a collaboration between Tucson Premium Outlets and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance.  All the music is family friendly, so everyone can attend. 

  • Judge overturns denial of protected status for pygmy owl

    Judge overturns denial of protected status for pygmy owl

    Thursday, March 30 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-03-31 03:57:51 GMT
    (Source: Public Domain)(Source: Public Domain)

    A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.

    A federal judge in Arizona has ruled the federal government must reconsider endangered species protection for the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl.

  • Mexican wolf captured in Chiricahua area of Arizona

    Mexican wolf captured in Chiricahua area of Arizona

    Thursday, March 30 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-03-30 23:11:22 GMT
    Female Mexican wolf found in Chiricahua area earlier this week. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)Female Mexican wolf found in Chiricahua area earlier this week. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

    The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health. 

    The female wolf is part of the ongoing reintroduction effort, she was relocated to the Sevilleta Wolf Management Facility in New Mexico where it is reported she is in good health. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly