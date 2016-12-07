April and May events at Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks this winter that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Program listings also are available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/sagu, or visit us on Facebook. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Be sure to call in advance to make your reservations, as some events require them.

Naturalist Programs at Tucson Mountain District (West District):

Programs are offered on most days in the morning at 10:15 and/or 11:15, and in the afternoon at 2:15 and/or 3:15 and last 30 to 45 minutes, unless noted otherwise. Topics include mountain lions, lizards, coyotes, roadrunners, javelinas, kangaroo rats, insects, flowers, birds, plant and animal survival strategies, and the saguaro cactus.

April 22, 29 4:15 p.m. Silhouettes at Sundown Hike: 3 hours, 2 1/2 miles

Trek along an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest’s most famous icon – the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Reservations required; 733-5158

Naturalist Programs at the Rincon Mountain District (East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail):

April 26 9:30 a.m. The Destruction of Granite Guided Hike

Join a ranger on a guided auto tour and hike inside the loop drive at Saguaro National Pak. We will discuss the geological history of the park as well as southeastern Arizona. The hike portion will be 4 miles round trip. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water and a trail snack. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

April 27 10:30 a.m. Drive-Thru Geology Auto Tour

Hop in your car for a journey through 25 million years of earth history…in one hour! We’ll observe the varied landforms of the desert – bajadas, washes, outcrops – and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. (Hint: it’s the mylonitic gneiss!)

April 21, 28 9:00 a.m. Parents & Tots Walk Guided Walk

Bring your infant or toddler on this easy, ranger-guided walk as we explore the sights and sounds of the Sonoran Desert. Toddler backpacks are available for loan if you don’t have your own. Space is limited, so please call the visitor center at (520) 733-5153 to make a reservation.

April 29 10:00 a.m. Ranger’s Choice/Visitor’s Choice Guided Walk

Stroll, through the park with an experienced park guide. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week.: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes

April 24 2:00 p.m. The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise Presentation

Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Wheelchair accessible

April 20 7:00 p.m. Star Party Illustrated Program & Activity

Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. Wheelchair accessible.

April 26 10:00 a.m. The Saguaro Time Hike Guided Hike

What was it like to live in a Cactus Forest? What do people do in this valley today? And what about an uncertain future? Explore all three eras on a short hike to the Loma Verde Copper Mine historic site.

April 28 7:00 p.m. Night Walk 1 mile guided walk

Join a park naturalist for this easy two-hour hike to explore and experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water and a flashlight. As space is limited, advanced reservations are required, and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.



Both visitor centers are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except Christmas Day.

Red Hills Visitor Center (Saguaro WEST) - 2700 North Kinney Road Tucson, AZ 85743 (520) 733-5158

Rincon Mountain Visitor Center (Saguaro EAST) - 3693 South Old Spanish Trail Tucson, AZ 85730 (520) 733-5153

For more information about Saguaro National Park and some of its partners, Friends of Saguaro National Park, Western National Parks Association, and the Rincon Institute, visit these websites:

www.nps.gov/sagu

www.wnpa.org

www.friendsofsaguaro.org

www.rinconinstitute.org

