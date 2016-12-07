March and April events at Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks this winter that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Program listings also are available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/sagu, or visit us on Facebook. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Be sure to call in advance to make your reservations, as some events require them.

Naturalist Programs at Tucson Mountain District (West District):

Programs are offered on most days in the morning at 10:15 and/or 11:15, and in the afternoon at 2:15 and/or 3:15 and last 30 to 45 minutes, unless noted otherwise. Topics include mountain lions, lizards, coyotes, roadrunners, javelinas, kangaroo rats, insects, flowers, birds, plant and animal survival strategies, and the saguaro cactus.

March 25 9:45 a.m. The Plants Tell All Hike: 2 hours, 1 1/2 miles

Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Plant survival, insects and spiders, birds and mammals -- nothing is off limits for discussion on this discovery trek through the desert. For this moderate walk, closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required.

March 25 3:30 p.m. Silhouettes at Sundown Hike: 3 hours, 2 1/2 miles

Trek along an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest’s most famous icon – the giant saguaro. This walk is one-third sandy wash with a few rock outcroppings, one-third hill with a gentle grade, and one-third dirt road. Reservations required; 733-5158

April 3, 17 9:45 a.m. Bird Walk 30 minutes plus optional additional 30 minutes, 1/2 mile

Join us for a 30-minute walk in the sandy wash behind the Visitor Center to see what birds live among the cacti and shrubs. Participants interested in more will drive 2 miles to Sus Picnic area with its rocky canyon and hills for another 30-minute walk to see what wrens, hawks and other birds live there. No reservations required. All ages are invited.

April 1, 4, 8, 15 9:45 a.m. The Plants Tell All Hike: 1 1/2 hours, 1/4 miles

Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Plant survival, insects and spiders, birds and mammals -- nothing is off limits for discussion on this discovery trek through the desert. For this moderate walk, closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required.

April 14, 22, 29 4:15 p.m. Silhouettes at Sundown Hike: 3 hours, 2 1/2 miles

Trek along an arroyo as the setting sun magically silhouettes the Southwest’s most famous icon – the giant saguaro. This walk goes up a sandy wash bottom with a few rock outcroppings and returns on a trail just before dusk. Reservations required; 733-5158

April 6 3:15 p.m. Wasson Peak Moonlight Hike: 7 hours, 8 miles roundtrip

This hike climbs 1,700 feet to the highest point in the Tucson Mountains. Enjoy a 360-degree view of the sunset before descending by the light of the moon. The hike is at an easy-to-moderate pace but is considered difficult due to elevation gain and hiking after dark. Ages 12 and older. Reservations required; 733-5158

April 7 5:15 p.m. Twilight Glow to Moon Shadows Moonlight Hike: 3 hours, 2 1/2 miles roundtrip

This walk bridges sunset into moonlight, letting hikers experience the desert in both the glow of twilight and the light of the waxing moon.

The trail ascends a hill with a gentle, packed slope, and then descends a sandy wash. The hike is completed with a return on a dirt road. Ages 10 and older. Reservations required: 733-5158.

April 8 4:30 p.m. Sunset Hike 4 hours, 3 1/2 miles roundtrip

This hike gains 700 feet with most of the elevation change in switchbacks near the ridgeline, where hikers will watch the sunset before descending under moonlight. Reservations required; 733-5158

April 10 7:00 p.m. Moonrise Over The Mountains Patio program: 45 minutes

Popular guitarist and singer-songwriter Mark William and Native American flute player Robert Hval will play music on the patio as visitors watch the full moon rise over the mountains. Bring a folding

chair and blankets or coats. All ages. Wheelchair accessible. No reservations necessary.

Naturalist Programs at the Rincon Mountain District (East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail):

March 30 10:00 a.m. Walk with the Saguaros Guided Walk

Join a naturalist for this 2-hour, 1-mile easy walk to discover the many fascinating facts about the Saguaro cactus. Sturdy footwear and water are recommended.

March 30 2:00 p.m. The Saguaro Time Hike Guided Hike

What was it like to live in a Cactus Forest? What do people do in this valley today? And what about an uncertain future? Explore all three eras on a short hike to the Loma Verde Copper Mine historic site.

March 24 10:00 a.m. Parents & Tots Walk Guided Walk

Bring your infant or toddler on this easy, ranger-guided walk as we explore the sights and sounds of the Sonoran Desert. Toddler backpacks are available for loan if you don’t have your own. Space is limited, so please call the visitor center at (520) 733-5153 to make a reservation.

March 24, 31 2:00 p.m. Drive-Thru Geology Auto Tour

Hop in your car for a journey through 25 million years of earth history…in one hour! We’ll observe the varied landforms of the desert – bajadas, washes, outcrops – and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. (Hint: it’s the mylonitic gneiss!)

March 28 10:30 a.m. History of the Rincon Valley Guided Hike

Take a stroll down the Hope Camp Trail and learn about the homesteaders and ranchers who settled here, as well as other aspects of the Rincon and Tanque Verde Valleys. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water and a trail snack. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

March 28 2:00 p.m. Here Come the Hummers! Presentation

Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to discovery the fascinating world of hummingbirds. Learn which ones call Saguaro National Park home! Wheelchair accessible

March 29 10:30 a.m. The Destruction of Granite Guided Hike

Join a ranger on a guided auto tour and hike inside the loop drive at Saguaro National Pak. We will discuss the geological history of the park as well as southeastern Arizona. The hike portion will be 4 miles round trip. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water and a trail snack. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

March 31 7:00 p.m. Night Walk 1 mile guided walk

Join a park naturalist for this easy two-hour hike to explore and experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water and a flashlight. As space is limited, advanced reservations are required, and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

April 4, 11, 18 2:00 p.m. Here Come the Hummers! Presentation

Join a park naturalist in the visitor center theater to discovery the fascinating world of hummingbirds. Learn which ones call Saguaro National Park home! Wheelchair accessible

April 5, 12, 19, 26 9:30 a.m. The Destruction of Granite Guided Hike

Join a ranger on a guided auto tour and hike inside the loop drive at Saguaro National Pak. We will discuss the geological history of the park as well as southeastern Arizona. The hike portion will be 4 miles round trip. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water and a trail snack. Advance reservations are required and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.

April 6 & 13 10:00 a.m. Walk with the Saguaros Guided Walk

Join a naturalist for this 2-hour, 1-mile easy walk to discover the many fascinating facts about the Saguaro cactus. Sturdy footwear and water are recommended.

April 6, 13, 27 10:30 a.m. Drive-Thru Geology Auto Tour

Hop in your car for a journey through 25 million years of earth history…in one hour! We’ll observe the varied landforms of the desert – bajadas, washes, outcrops – and find out why geology students from around the world come to see the Rincon Mountain foothills. (Hint: it’s the mylonitic gneiss!)

April 7, 14, 21, 28 9:00 a.m. Parents & Tots Walk Guided Walk

Bring your infant or toddler on this easy, ranger-guided walk as we explore the sights and sounds of the Sonoran Desert. Toddler backpacks are available for loan if you don’t have your own. Space is limited, so please call the visitor center at (520) 733-5153 to make a reservation.

April 8, 15, 29 10:00 a.m. Ranger’s Choice/Visitor’s Choice Guided Walk

Stroll, through the park with an experienced park guide. Bring your favorite question or topic, or just enjoy the best stories of the week.: wildlife, wildflowers, wilderness, or weather as the season changes

April 10, 17, 24 2:00 p.m. The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise Presentation

Come discover what happened when one of the park’s research desert tortoises decided to break the rules and see the world, with a little help from some friends. Wheelchair accessible

April 20 7:00 p.m. Star Party Illustrated Program & Activity

Join park naturalists for an introduction to astronomy and a look at the desert night sky. Telescopes and binoculars will be available. Reservations required. Call 733-5153. Wheelchair accessible.

April 26 10:00 a.m. The Saguaro Time Hike Guided Hike

What was it like to live in a Cactus Forest? What do people do in this valley today? And what about an uncertain future? Explore all three eras on a short hike to the Loma Verde Copper Mine historic site.

April 28 7:00 p.m. Night Walk 1 mile guided walk

Join a park naturalist for this easy two-hour hike to explore and experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water and a flashlight. As space is limited, advanced reservations are required, and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153.



Both visitor centers are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except Christmas Day.

Red Hills Visitor Center (Saguaro WEST) - 2700 North Kinney Road Tucson, AZ 85743 (520) 733-5158

Rincon Mountain Visitor Center (Saguaro EAST) - 3693 South Old Spanish Trail Tucson, AZ 85730 (520) 733-5153

For more information about Saguaro National Park and some of its partners, Friends of Saguaro National Park, Western National Parks Association, and the Rincon Institute, visit these websites:

www.nps.gov/sagu

www.wnpa.org

www.friendsofsaguaro.org

www.rinconinstitute.org

