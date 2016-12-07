November events at Saguaro National Park

Saguaro National Park is offering a variety of walks and talks that explore the park’s wonderful natural and cultural histories. Program listings also are available on the park’s website, www.nps.gov/sagu, or visit us on Facebook. Interpretive programs are free, but park entrance fees apply. Be sure to call in advance to make your reservations, as some events require them.

Naturalist Programs at Tucson Mountain District (West District):

Programs are offered on most days in the morning at 10:15 and/or 11:15, and in the afternoon at 2:15 and/or 3:15 and last 30 to 45 minutes, unless noted otherwise. Topics include mountain lions, lizards, coyotes, roadrunners, javelinas, kangaroo rats, insects, flowers, birds, plant and animal survival strategies, and the saguaro cactus.

NOVEMBER:

Nov. 15, 22, 29 10:15 a.m. Mountain Lions: Beyond the Myth Talk: 45 minutes

Envision a puma stalking its prey, then uncover the true nature of this elusive but essential predator. Misunderstood, maligned, and nearly eradicated by settlers, the cougar remains threatened by human encroachment. Wheelchair accessible



Nov. 17, 24 3:15 p.m. Lizards are Hot, Lizards are Cool Talk: 30 minutes

Lizards are small denizens of the desert that are a critical component of our desert community. Find out what it means when they do pushups or exhibit other odd behaviors. Wheelchair accessible



Nov. 16, 23, 30 3:15 p.m. Kangaroo Rat: Super Survivor Talk: 45 minutes

Learn about the remarkable behavioral and physical adaptations these rodents possess that allow them to survive harsh desert environments. Find out how this nocturnal animal escapes predators, evades heat, and endures aridity. Wheelchair accessible



Nov. 12, 19, 26 3:15 p.m. Cooking With Prickly Pear Talk: 30 minutes

Learn how you can incorporate prickly pear into your diet. This program will show you how to collect and prepare prickly pear. Prepare for a sweet treat! Wheelchair accessible



Nov. 16, 23, 30 11:15 a.m. Living With Giants Talk: 45 minutes

The saguaro celebrates events and faces challenges throughout its life. A biologist explains how it provides shelter and substance for wildlife; when it flowers; its growth patterns; and how it fights for survival against drought, lightning, frost, and other dangers. Wheelchair accessible



Nov. 14, 21, 28 3:15 p.m. Raptors! Talk: 30 minutes

Southern Arizona and the Sonoran Desert Region are renowned for the large variety of animal and plant species, especially birds, that can be found in the area. Among the most fascinating of those are the raptors, top predators of the avian world, who either live here year-round, or migrate through the area. Wheelchair accessible



Nov. 11, 18, 25 9:45 a.m. The Plants Tell All Walk: 2 hours, 1½ miles

Plants are the foundation of the web of life. Join a park naturalist to learn the secrets of what ties the plants and animals of the Sonoran Desert together. Plant survival, insects and spiders, birds and mammals -- nothing is off limits for discussion on this discovery trek through the desert. For this moderate walk, closed-toed shoes, a hat, and water are required.



Naturalist Programs at the Rincon Mountain District (East, 3693 S. Old Spanish Trail):

NOVEMBER:

Nov. 15, 22, 29 9:00 a.m. Desert Morning Hike Guided Hike

Join a park naturalist on this fitness hike to explore scenic Saguaro National Park.

Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water and a trail snack.



Nov. 12, 19, 26 11:00 a.m. The GIANT Cactus Guided Walk

Saguaro National Park is famous for its gigantic saguaros. Still, you have to know where to look to find a real giant among giants. The best way is to join a ranger for a walk along a desert wash for a lesson in trees of the desert and a look at the only tree-like cactus in the U.S. You’ll be surprised by the size!



Nov. 13, 20, 27 2:00 P.M. The Adventures of Thelma the Tortoise Presentation

Go on a fantastic trip across the Sonoran Desert with one adventurous tortoise who called Saguaro National park her home – until she set her eye on farther horizons! Accessible Program



Nov. 14, 28 11:00 a.m. Exploring the Saguaro Wilderness Presentation

Saguaro National Park includes over 70,000 acres of wilderness within its boundaries. Explore what’s “up there” with a park naturalist. Accessible Program



Nov. 16, 30 10:00 a.m. Walk with the Saguaros Guided Walk

Join a park naturalist for an in-depth look at our namesake – the Saguaro Cactus. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring drinking water.

Nov. 16, 30 2:00 p.m. Night as Day: Nocturnal Life in Saguaro national Park Presentation

Discover the ecological community that comes to life in the nighttime, including nocturnal animals, night-blooming plants and pollinators. Accessible Program



Nov. 14, 21, 28 2:00 p.m. Here Come the Hummers Presentation

Discover these tiny winged jewels that call Arizona their home. Accessible Program



Nov. 24 7:00 p.m. Night Walk Guided Walk

Join a park naturalist for this easy two-hour hike to explore and experience the Sonoran Desert at night. Dress for the weather, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water and a flashlight. As space is limited, advanced reservations are required, and can be made by calling (520) 733-5153



Nov. 30 11:00 a.m. The Saguaro TIME HIKE Guided Hike

What was it like to live in a Cactus Forest? What do people do in this valley today? And what about an uncertain future? Explore all three eras on a short hike to the Loma Verde Copper Mine historic site. Wear comfortable walking shoes an bring drinking water.

For a complete listing - please visit the website - https://www.nps.gov/sagu/planyourvisit/guided-programs.htm, or contact the visitor centers for daily updates.

Both visitor centers are open daily from 9 am to 5 pm, except Christmas Day.

Red Hills Visitor Center (Saguaro WEST) - 2700 North Kinney Road Tucson, AZ 85743 (520) 733-5158

Rincon Mountain Visitor Center (Saguaro EAST) - 3693 South Old Spanish Trail Tucson, AZ 85730 (520) 733-5153

For more information about Saguaro National Park and some of its partners, Friends of Saguaro National Park, Western National Parks Association, and the Rincon Institute, visit these websites:

www.nps.gov/sagu

www.wnpa.org

www.friendsofsaguaro.org

www.rinconinstitute.org

