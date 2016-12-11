Arizona's playoff outlook... dampens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes before being sidelined with a knee injury that could end his season, and Andrew Franks kicked a 21-yard field goal as time expired to help the Miami Dolphins beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-23 Sunday.



Coach Adam Gase said the Dolphins fear Tannehill tore his ACL, which would sideline him for the rest of the season.



"Doesn't look good," Gase said.



Tannehill limped to the locker room late in the third quarter after being hit around the legs by defensive tackle Calais Campbell as he released a completion.



The Dolphins led 21-9 when Tannehill left, and backup Matt Moore failed to lead Miami to a first down in his first three series.



That allowed the Cardinals to mount touchdown drives of 99 and 50 yards to tie the game, but then Miami forced a punt to start at the Arizona 47 with 1:29 left. Moore threw a 12-yard completion to Kenny Stills for a first down, and threw long to Stills for 29 yards to set up Franks' winning kick.



The Dolphins (8-5) won for the seventh time in the past eight games and helped their bid to end an eight-year playoff drought.



The Cardinals (5-7-1) fell further behind in the race for the final NFC wild-card berth.

